Spring has declared itself in a riot of verdant growth and wildflowers. That itch you're now feeling isn't allergies but rather a desire to beautify your own surroundings. Luckily, the Bakersfield Museum of Art has the solution with its ARTMIX on Thursday.
A highlight of the annual fundraiser is its off-the wall art sale featuring dozens of pieces up for grabs the night of the event, which also offers unique cocktails and small bites from local restaurants and an opportunity draw.
This year more than 180 works will be for sale with everything from oil, watercolor and photography to sculpture, ceramic, digital art and more. The sale includes 95 artists from throughout California, including Gustavo Godoy, whose site-specific installation, "The Protoype," is part of the museum's winter exhibition, and past exhibiting artists such as painter Bradford Salamon, photographer Felix Adamo and abstract artist Charles Arnoldi.
The works are priced from $100 to $400, a slightly lower price point from previous sales. BMoA curator Rachel Magnus said this was one of the improvements they've made to the sale, which is a 50/50 consignment with the artist.
She wrote in an email, "In past years we noticed the work at the $600 price point was very rarely selling, and, in order to give the artists a better idea of the price point that would be successful, we omitted that level and added an addition price point at a lower value.”
Pieces will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis starting at the champagne reception at 5:30 p.m. Entrance at that time requires a benefactor ticket ($150, $125 for members).
General admission is at 7 p.m. and everyone can sample the hors d'oeuvres and adult beverages offered by new and returning eateries. Erwin Ledford, marketing coordinator for the museum, shared some specifics on what's on the menu Thursday.
Mama Roomba: Caribbean fried chicken and fresh sangria
Moo Creamery: Mexican beer-braised barbacoa and a classic margarita
Temblor Brewing Co.: Bavarian pretzel sticks with beer cheese and brewer’s mustard, and three styles of signature Temblor craft beers
Nuestro Mexico Restaurant: lamb barbacoa and signature mezcal-jalapeno margarita
Luigi’s Restaurant: Italian crudite and signature Aperol cocktail
The BLVD: bacon jalapeno wontons and chicken/chorizo quesadillas
Sonder and Bord A Petite will also tempt with their own dishes. For dessert, LUVSPUN will spin fresh miniature gourmet cotton candy balloons and Baker’s Outpost will feature fresh baked desserts.
Guests can also purchase tickets ($100) for the opportunity draw, which will be held at the end of the night. The big draw is a luxurious art excursion for four to Santa Barbara that includes exclusive tours of the Santa Barbara Art Museum and the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, a three-night stay at private residence in Montecito, $500 toward a fine dining experience at the historic Lucky’s restaurant and use of a Lincoln luxury vehicle provided by Jim Burke Lincoln.
All the fun is for a good cause, with proceeds from the night going to the BMoA Fund, which supports all areas of the museum including preservation of the BMoA permanent collection, visiting exhibitions and youth art education and outreach.
Last year ARTMIX raised more than $80,000 and the goal is to exceed that amount this year.
Tickets are available at bmoa.org/artmix until 5 p.m. today and after at the door.
