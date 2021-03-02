Spring blooms, travels on display this month

As we head into warmer weather, thoughts of flowers spring to mind. The Bakersfield Art Association has blooms in abundance in its new show on display at its Art Center.
The latest group exhibition came together quickly, with the association tapping its members for recent work fitting the springtime theme.
Participants include Charlotte White, Jim Bates, Mimi Placencia, Toni Lott, Karen King, Gary Knerr, Mark Engelien and Iva Fendrick, who is also the BAA featured artist at Covenant Coffee on North Chester.
Although there will be no First Friday ceremony, there will be a virtual show on the Bakersfield Art Association's website (bakersfieldartassociation.org), Facebook (facebook.com/BAAartists) and Instagram (instagram.com/bakersfieldartassociation).
The BAA Art Center is currently open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Along with taking part in the floral group show, Mark Engelien is also exhibiting in a solo display at Dagny's Coffee Co.
The artist and retired architect is showing his artistic range in the new "Exploring Techniques," which features architectural subjects and urban spaces as well as portraits.
Engelien, who studied drawing, watercolor and ceramics while attending Cal Poly SLO, has returned to watercolors for his current work, which has helped him weather the pandemic over the last year.
Those with wanderlust can escape in Engelien's work, which starts viewers at Dagny's (in a painting of the coffee shop) and takes off to Venice, Washington, D.C., Times Square, Arizona and New Mexico.
His collection is on display at Dagny's Coffee Co., 1600 20th St., and on the BAA Facebook page.