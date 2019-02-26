It'll be California dreamin' on such a winter's day Thursday at the Bakersfield Museum of Art. For its first Art After Dark of 2019, the museum will celebrate the Golden State, both the new exhibition of the same name featuring works from its permanent collection as well as all-California goodness.
"Golden State: Selections from the BMoA Permanent Collection" is the largest exhibition yet from the museum's collection, consisting of 43 pieces by 34 artists from throughout California including Roland Petersen, Dewy Garrett, Marion Osborn Cunningham and Larry Jason.
When the show opened last month, curator Rachel Magnus said the collected work — including paintings, screen-prints, reductive lino-prints, photography, serigraphy, watercolors and glass, wood and assemblage pieces — had a common theme.
"The exhibition started simply as a story about color and how 'golden' was a literal parallel to the depictions of the landscape, the weather, the opulence and beyond," she said. "I quickly realized the show should encompass ideologies, social realties, themes and methods that and are unique to the California experience."
After taking inspiration from the art, guests can take part in a hands-on project with artist Liz Sherwyn. With a decade of experience in paper cutting, Sherwyn will aid participants in rendering one of four pre-selected images inspired by pieces in "Golden State."
The project is self-guided and designed for beginners, but Sherwyn will offer tips and tricks on working with X-Acto knives, according to Alli Duncan, the museum's development coordinator. (For those interested in learning more about the art of paper cutting, Sherwyn will offer a workshop at the museum on April 27.)
Moo Creamery will feel the California love, serving hand-crafted cocktails ($8) playing up the fresh fruit. The California mule adds carrot, orange and lime to the classic combo of vodka and ginger beer. The tangerine fizz brightens up gin and sparkling wine with the citrus. And painter's passion combines passion fruit with bourbon, sassafras and lime. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Co.'s California 99 Golden Ale will also be sold for $4.
Setting the night's soundtrack is Alex Sarad, who will spin an all vinyl DJ set of "California sound and sunshine soul."
Duncan also urges guests to check out Gustavo Godoy’s site-specific installation, "The Protoype," in the museum's Chevron Gallery. A project about the physical barriers that humans put up to separate and control each other, the structure is meant to be "ominous yet enticing, playful, mysterious, and engaging," she said. (The work will be highlighted further at next month’s Art After Dark program on March 28.)
Held on the last Thursday of the month February through October, the after-hours art experience is supported by returning sponsor Moneywise Wealth Management.
