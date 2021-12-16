Spotlight Dance Academy to hold 10th anniversary performance

The holidays aren't the only reason to celebrate this month for Spotlight Dance Academy. The local dance organization is also recognizing more than 10 years in operation with its "Beautiful Memories and New Beginnings" performance on Wednesday.
This anniversary show will feature more than 30 SDA dancers, ranging in age from 3 to 27. It will include various dance performances of different styles, featuring some of Spotlight’s original members along with second-generation performers and new students.
The evening will also feature vocal performances by some of Spotlight's "Triple Threat Program" students, who divide their training among singing, acting and dancing.
"Our holiday show is one of our biggest shows of the year, so basically every dancer in the academy is involved in the show in one way or another," Bertin Rodriguez, Spotlight's technical director, wrote in an email.
Sharida Rejon-Rodriguez, who founded the academy in June 2011, said she started with one class and three students. By that fall, she was leading 14 dancers and put together the first holiday show that December.
"In the beginning it was just me, with the help and support of my family," Rejon-Rodriguez wrote in an email. "I taught all the classes and directed the studio by myself. In 2013, I met my now-husband, Bertin Rodriguez, whose talents turned out to be a perfect match with mine, and we worked together to help the academy grow to what it is today."
From a humble start, Spotlight has expanded into a full performing and visual arts school, moving into a brand-new education building on District Boulevard.
She wrote, "With a decade of experience under our belt, we are fully committed to providing quality dance and arts education to the members of our community of all ages, and strive to train and mentor the next generation of performers and creators."
The academy offers classes of all levels, ranging from age 3 up to adults, along with workshops, competition teams, masterclasses with professional dancers, private events and more. Rejon-Rodriguez said their mission is to provide a positive outlet in their students’ lives.
"Our goals are to help our students grow as dancers and performers, enhance their natural talents, build confidence while encouraging individuality, and nurture their dreams and ambitions in the performing arts."
Doors open for the show at 6 p.m., with the performance starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Stars Theatre Restaurant, 1931 Chester Ave.
Tickets are $10. The show had previously sold out but more seats were made available.
For more on the academy, visit facebook.com/SDABakersfield.