A legendary performance is headed to Bakersfield later this month.
"Ethereal Visions," presented by Bakersfield City Ballet, is coming to the Fox Theater on March 27.
The show will feature four original works by local choreographers accompanied by Celtic band Wrenwood. This production marks the first time in Bakersfield that a local company will perform the second act from Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Lev Ivanov's "Swan Lake."
The ballet, initially a failure, has become a staple of the art form. It tells the story of Princess Odette, transformed into a swan by the sorcerer Von Rothbart, looking for her one hope of escape from the curse with a declaration of true love.
“Imagine if a youth orchestra had never yet had the chance to perform Beethoven’s works and you will get an idea of the excitement that the Bakersfield City Ballet dancers and leadership feel in sharing 'Swan Lake' with our city," said artistic director Erica Ueberroth in a news release. "It doesn’t get more classic than 'Swan Lake,' and it is remarkable to see these talented young dancers test their grace and stamina with this famously challenging ballet!”
The show is at 7 p.m. March 27 at the theater, 2001 H St. Tickets are $25, $15 for students, available at eventbrite.com, by visiting the Fox Theater's Box Office or by calling 324-1369.
