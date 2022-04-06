'Something' special going on to Ovation

Broadway is peppered with musicals but have you ever wondered about the first-ever musical? Historically, it's 1866's "The Black Crook," but "Something Rotten," opening this weekend at Ovation Theatre, proposes a comically different alternative.
Director Terri Cline said she is looking forward to local audiences seeing this show, which is about Nick and Nigel Bottom, played by Jack Slider and Jake Chivington, and their efforts to compete with William Shakespeare (Jason McClain) in the theater world.
"I'm excited for people to see it because it's not as well-known of a show," she said. "It's so clever. The music is so catchy. ... The set is amazing, the costumes are amazing. I'm feeling super excited."
In their effort to stand out, the brothers are looking for a hit. Nick consults Thomas Nostradamus (Ken Burdick), the nephew of the famous soothsayer Nostradamus who tells him the next big thing in theater will be "a musical," which he describes as a play where while an actor says his lines then "out of nowhere he just starts singing."
Cline described the musical as a larger-scale production, in the vein of "Newsies," which she directed at Ovation in early 2020. When the show was discussed among the theater's directorial team, she was asked if she wanted the task since she admits she has "a tendency to take over big dancing shows."
"We definitely have people who could direct, but Hal (Friedman, Ovation's artistic director) knows these type of shows are my passion.
"One of the reasons I wanted to direct and choreograph it is that the two are closely related.
"There were a couple of times that I thought ‘Have I lost it? Taken on too much.' But our Ovation team and the owners are a great resource."
The cast, which also includes Nancee Steiger, Lenessa Age, Tim Fromm and Mason Edwards, put in more time than usual, committing to the last six Saturdays as well as weekday rehearsals to get the big numbers down. Along with Cline, Cody Garcia, who also appears in the show, served as dance captain, helping performers pick up the numbers and sharing dance footage to refer back to while learning the steps.
"Something Rotten" also has something special in its costuming, which was handled by Roger Upton.
"He is amazing," Cline said. "The Renaissance is one of his favorite time periods. And there are also dancing eggs so he had to have egg costumes."
Her favorite number is "A Musical," in which Nostradamus explains what differentiates a musical from a play.
"It makes reference to about 15 different Broadway shows and the music, the lighting and the choreography change to that particular show. It was a beast to choreograph and stage."
Cline knows people who come to see the show will "definitely leave with a feeling of happiness and enjoyment of life."
"You’re going to laugh, get those endorphins. You'll also come out of it feeling really proud of what Bakersfield theater can produce.
"Many of our actors do theater all over town. (For theater,) you think of L.A. or New York or San Francisco but we have them here. Bakersfield has a lot of talent."