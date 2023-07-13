Enjoy community spirit and a bit of chisme this weekend with a special presentation of "In the Heights."
Presented by Spotlight Academy of the Arts, the show features two casts offering varied takes on the popular Lin-Manuel Miranda musical set in New York City's Washington Heights neighborhood.
"The big selling point for this show that set us apart from others is that we do two casts differently," the academy's Bertin Rodriguez, who shared directing duties with his wife, Sharida Rejon-Rodriguez, wrote in an mail. "Our Cast A is comprised of adults that are directly mentoring their matching characters in Cast B. Cast B are kids aged 12-15. This gives the kids direct access to someone playing the same role as them."
The mentor cast (cast A) features Angel Perez as bodega owner and narrator Usnavi; Gabriela Merino as Nina, "the one who made it out"; Zachary Alva as the cab dispatcher Benny, who is in love with Nina; Irving Cortes as Usnavi's cousin Sonny; Jenny Rejon Sosa as Vanessa, the stylist with dreams; Ashley Rejon Sosa as Graffiti Pete; and Sharida Rejon-Rodriguez as neighborhood patriarch Abuela Claudia
On the youth side (cast B), those roles are played by, respectively, Andrew Muthana Aguilera, Payton Jones, Landon Antongiovanni, Gavin Arismendez, Reagan Actis, Jaliyah Marshall and Natalie Gonzales. The teen performers also include Brooklynn Herron, Sophia Barrientos, Sara Elenes, Gabriel Alvarado, Victoria Michael Anderson, Brianna Gonzalez, Kayleigh Licon, Yzabella Morley, Faith Posey and Brianna Rios
Bertin Rodriguez said the performing arts nonprofit organization is looking forward to showing off all the hard work of the casts and crew.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday for cast A and 2 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday for cast B. All performances will be held at Stars Theatre Restaurant, 1931 Chester Ave.
