Small works sought for group exhibition at BAA Art Center

Calling all artists: The Bakersfield Art Association is looking for your work.
For its upcoming Small Paintings Show at its Art Center, the BAA is looking for smaller-scale submissions for the group exhibition.
All works must measure 10-by-10 or 12-by-12 inches. There is no designated subject for the show.
Although some exhibitions are for BAA members only, this one is open to all local artists.
Artist Jim Bates, who is organizing the show, said he intends to display as many submissions as possible.
This show is a fundraiser for the BAA Art Center, 1607 19th St.
Those wanting more information should email Bates at jab888s@gmail.com or call him at 661-805-6201.