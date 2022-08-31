Slake thirst for art with watercolors this First Friday

The heat is certainly on this First Friday and it’s not just the selection of art to view. Keep cool inside these venues downtown.
We may not want to be out in it but we can all be "Inspired by Nature" with a new show at Dagny's Coffee Co.
For the collection of watercolors, artist Norma Neil was drawn to depicting nature, which she said is "always the heart and soul of the painting," according to the Bakersfield Art Association newsletter.
Neil also enjoys the "sweet serendipity" of using watercolors — her favorite medium — which require control of the water. Although challenging, she finds the medium capable of great rewards.
She has studied with several noted watercolor artists including Karlyn Holman, John Lovett, Lian Quan Zhen, Gayle Weisfield, Brenda Swenson, Dale Laitenen and Mike Bailey.
The world traveler, who keeps a sketchbook and watercolor journal handy, depicts a variety of scenes in this latest collection including cliffs at Pismo Beach, birch trees and the beauty of a Weedpatch canal.
"Inspired by Nature" is on display at the coffee shop, 1600 20th St.
Watercolors are also the focus of the featured show at the BAA Art Center.
"Wednesdays Painting in Watercolor" highlights the work of students in Iva Fendrick's weekly BAA class.
"My Wednesday watercolor class has been meeting for about 12 years and several of my students have been with me for eight to 11 of those years, others four to six years," Fendrick wrote in the newsletter. "Some are newer and fit right into our journey of learning how to explore the art of painting with watercolor."
The instructor said they sometimes draw with an ink pen, either to start or to add over the watercolor.
After each class, there is a critique of the day's paintings.
Fendrick said it is a reward to see how each artist has grown in their journey of making art and honed their own creative, unique style.
"Almost, every Wednesday, meeting together, sharing our ups and downs has helped us to grow into a family of artists," she wrote. "Not every painting is a success, but as we say, 'It is only a piece of paper.'"
Alicia Cazarez, whose work "Temptation" is in the show, said she didn't realize how different watercolor is from other art forms.
"I was genuinely impressed and still am by my teacher and everyone in the class at just how talented they are," Cazarez, who has been in the class for a year, said in the newsletter. "Now after sticking to classes I'm able to paint in an art form that has really taught me patience and appreciation. It's helped me grow into a better artist."
Mimi Placencia has been in Fendrick's class since retiring more than 10 years ago. Her painting "Summer Tomatoes" is in the show.
She wrote, "My skill has evolved under Iva's teaching. And, I continue to enjoy the camaraderie of those in our painting group."
Catherine Malahowski, whose piece "Home is Where the Poppies Grow" is featured, said she learns something new almost every week in class, which she has been a part of for years.
"I think it's inspirational and fun and I can see a vast improvement in my work."
Other artists in the show include Deborah Cooper, Pat Bochoc, Claudia Keith, Susan McQuerry, Pam Smith, Kay Hall and Joyce Umfress, who said she takes the class "for the instruction, the inspiration and the camaraderie."
A reception will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the center, 1607 19th St.
For those who can't attend, there will be a virtual show on the Bakersfield Art Association's website (bakersfieldartassociation.org), Facebook (facebook.com/BAAartists) and Instagram (@bakersfieldartassociation) pages.
Along with art (more on that below), the Bakersfield Museum of Art will again host Yoga in the Garden with the White Wolf Wellness Foundation.
On its Facebook page, White Wolf shared it has long considered the sculpture garden a refuge, "a place to get outside, enjoy the shade and beauty of some magnificent trees."
"Be surrounded by cool sculptures and a great place to do yoga, meditation and experience the magic of sound healing."
The yoga class and sound bath start at 6 p.m. This family-friendly event is free but donations are welcomed. Bring your own yoga gear or connect directly with nature.
Stay cool inside the museum, which continues to host the exhibitions "Under the Kern County Sky: Prapat Sirinavarat," featuring the whimsical work of the Thai-born, Bakersfield-based artist, and "Exploring the Figure: Selections from BMoA’s Permanent Collection," highlighting the figure in works in a variety of media.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1930 R St. Admission is free.
Finally, there is the return of dessert pairings at Tlo Wines.
The delicious partnership with Todorovi Boutique Desserts pairs four confections with tastings of Tlo Wines.
For September, the pairings are: 2021 dry rosé with a black cherry and white chocolate ganache macaron; 2020 chardonnay with a vanilla-cream pastry mini tartlet topped with fresh blueberries and kiwi; 2019 reserve viognier with a mascarpone, vanilla-custard cheesecake with a white chocolate mirror glaze over a cacao sable cookie; and 2019 reserve malbec with a French-milk chocolate signature bonbon filled with cocoa-cappuccino ganache.
Cost is $35 per person. Visit tlowines.com to reserve your pairing.
Tlo Wines (1212 18th St.) will be open from 2 to 8 p.m. Musician Evan Morgan will perform from 6 to 8 p.m.