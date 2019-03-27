Whoever says Bakersfield is an artless town should catch a ride to southwest Bakersfield this Friday. There Beacon Studios is hosting an Artist Showcase, featuring more than 100 creators sharing their work.
The gathering will also feature family activities, food trucks, live screen printing and more.
It is presented by Kern Creatives, a group started by Amanda Shaffer and Jocelyn Dimaya to help support artists in the community.
"Kern Creatives aims to bring together community," Shaffer wrote in an email. "We want to bring together the creative community while also inspiring others to realize that even though they may not consider themselves creative, everyone can contribute and have fun no matter their level of talent."
"We want to share with the community how talented Kern County is, to draw appreciation to all types of artists, and make lasting relationships through it all."
This is the second showcase, with the first in August featuring nearly 25 creators.
"We did this event in August and it blew us away," wrote Shaffer, who has been working with Dimaya and their committee to bring this event to life.
Families are encouraged to attend early in the event from 4 to 6 p.m. with all-ages activities such as bubble and string art, giant Jenga, corn hole, and other yard games hand-created by Nanette Bonilla of Nanette Art & Design.
Performing artists include Nathan Hylton, Ariel Dyer, Stephanie Soul, Lucas Orr, MC Litlez, Andy Marcus, Keith Fingers and more.
Dimaya is one of the featured visual artists along with Briana Rivera, Jackie Williams, Jamie Martin, Unknwn.jpeg, Morgan Townson, Tania Diaz and more.
Other visual artists displaying their work include Alaska Renee, Sydney Valenzuela, Alfredo Banuelos, Caitlin Rose, Chris Benham, Nanette Bonilla and Gustavo Gonzalez.
There will be films or videos from Keaton Punch, Skylar Lucas, Brandon Nguyen, Finesse Entertainment and Prime Resolution & LCA Cinema.
Local business Providence Printing will create screenprints at the event. Food will be available from The Pizza Press, Tacos La Villa and Luvspun gourmet cotton candy.
Based on the response, Shaffer said the group will plan to hold two showcases a year to highlight local artistic talent.
