Seize the 'Moment' at Empty Space Gallery

For her new art show, on display now at The Empty Space Gallery, painter Victoria Olmos wanted to catch a collection of moments.
"From the grand to the mundane, it is a celebration of all of these moments that make up the beauty that is life," she wrote in an email.
The educator said with so many reminders of how "frighteningly short and precious life can be" that it's important to stop and smell the flowers "but sometimes those flowers don't look like flowers," she wrote.
She said those moments can be watching a pet happily stretch in the sun, daily walks taken with a loved one, late-night runs to the gas station with friends or waking up in the middle of the night to help and comfort your child or younger sibling who is feeling sick.
"Life is made up of these wonderful, beautiful moments, even if we might not realize it at the time," she wrote. "While death is something not to fear, it's beautiful mystery is what makes us appreciate these moments we have now. It's these moments that will outlive us, as memories and stories."
"Just a Moment" features 11 brightly colored scenes including cats entwined in a heart shape, a vibrant dance floor, kids playing at an arcade and a woman embracing a child.
Olmos said the style was inspired by Mexican folk art, which holds a nostalgic for her, from seeing it in family living rooms, flea markets, during trips to L.A. and her father's college sketchbook and murals, which also paid tribute to Aztec art.
"I admire the liveliness and vibrancy of the style and colors," she wrote. "There is such attention to detail and patterns while not being bound to maintain a single pattern."
Noting there are many incredible and talented creatives in Bakersfield, Olmos would like to see more local art endeavors.
"I really hope more opportunities can be created in the future within the community to bring them together and really make something of this town. So often we hear of people just itching for their chance to get out of here. There have been fantastic community initiatives to showcase local artists ... I would love for more effort and opportunities toward these projects to help create a more unified community sense of pride and ownership over our town."
An artist's reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at The Empty Space Gallery, 706 Oak St. "Just a Moment" will remain on display through Feb. 12, running in tandem with the theater's mainstage production, "The Light in the Piazza."