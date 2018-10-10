When Charlotte White was depicting the scenes laid out before her on the streets of Paris, the plein air artist gained many admirers. Some even wanted to buy the works on the spot. While flattered, she had her eyes on the prize: an exhibition of her work.
Now her Bakersfield fans can view the fruit of her Francophile labor at the Arts Council of Kern's Access Center Gallery, which is hosting an opening reception tonight for her "From a Trip to France" exhibit.
The aforementioned anecdote is one that White shared in her artist's statement. (She also shared that she allowed the would-be buyers to snap cell phone photos of her work.) This collection came from the artist's travels, including three weeks of carrying around her watercolor or gouache (opaque watercolor) palettes, stool, tiny table, water and a block of watercolor paper to locations where she would paint the scene.
Along with iconic Paris locales — the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame and Giverney — White also captured lively scenes from the classic French shopping area Rue Cler and other spots.
Retired after 20 years with Kern High School District, White stays busy, now in her eighth year teaching art at Valley Oaks Charter High School. She also teaches children’s art class at the Art Center on Monday and Wednesday after school.
Hear more about White's career and her latest work at her reception Thursday, which starts at 5 p.m. If you can't attend the opening, the exhibit will remain on display at the Access Center through the end of November and can be viewed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays (excluding holidays).
