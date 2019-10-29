Fall blew into town dramatically this week but the downtown art scene is battening down the hatches for this month's First Friday.
The Bakersfield Art Association is celebrating the release of its 2020 calendar with a show featuring the artwork from the finished product.
Art on display will be Martin Varga's photo "Sunflowers" from the cover, then in chronological order of months: Patti Doolittle, "Geese on the Go"; Sissy Ullmann, "Hilltop Cabin"; Vicki Meadow, "Evening in Kern"; Elleta Abuliel, "Wildflowers in Tehachapi"; Mimi Placencia, "Sweet Peas"; Kathy Schilling, "Peaches"; Marsha Black, "High-Flying Flags"; Jim Bates, "Hose Please"; Joyce Umfress, "Farmer's Market"; Terry Hall, "Tangled Poppies"; Rhonda Martin, "Autumn View on the Kern"; Cheri Sperl, "Christmas Kiss"; and Norma Eaton, "Panorama Bluffs" (for January 2021).
The reception is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the BAA Art Center, 1607 19th St. Calendars will be for sale for $15 each, up to 10 copies, then $10 each for 10 copies or more.
Kelly Pankey
The BAA is also hosting an exhibition of Kelly Pankey's work over at Dagny's Coffee Co.
According to the BAA newsletter, Bakersfield native Pankey joined the Navy after high school, stationed in Sicily then with Seabee Battalion 133 in Gulfport, Miss., heading to Spain and Lithuania. Returning home, she attended Cerro Coso Community College, then Cal State Bakersfield, graduating with bachelor’s degree in English and a minor in religious studies.
Coming to scratchboard art four years ago, Pankey has received awards, including at the Kern County Fair, and had her work featured in Ampersand Art’s 2019 fall advertising campaign for its trademark Scratchbord product.
Rich with symbolism, her work is worth a deeper look.
The reception for the artist will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dagny's, 1600 20th St.
'Magic, Sorcery & Wizardry'
Over at Bubble Pop Gallery, there will be a touch of Halloween fun with the "Magic, Sorcery & Wizardry" art show, featuring mostly local artists.
Artists to be featured include Guilli Munster, Tim Munsey, Jacqueline Monroe, Anna Hackler, Adam Wentworth, Daniel Andriano, Millis Studios, Beth Morse, Margarita Pimienta, Caroline McArthur, Jessica Halley, Questionable Arts, Caroline McArthur, Ashley Fetters, Giki and Sey Studios.
Tim Munsey and Caroline McArthur will be in attendance Friday night displaying their artistic process live, and The Homegirls will sell themed sweet treats during the opening.
There will also be a silent auction of artwork, with online and in-person bidding. Funds raised will support gallery upgrades in 2020.
The reception will run from 5 to 9 p.m. at the gallery, 2007 H St. After the opening, the show will be moved over to Temblor for the remainder of the month.
That's a bingo!
The Apple Core Project continues its Blanket Bingo Night at The Hen's Roost. The games started at the October First Friday and will continue with a Dec. 6 game night.
There is a $5 buy-in for the game, with proceeds going to help fight food insecurity in Kern County. Players must be 18 or over to participate.
The downtown vegan eatery will also sell snacks, including $7 Thai fries, $2 tacos or chimichangas, $3 corn dogs, $5 house fries and $4 cinnamon rolls.
Doors open at 6 p.m. at The Hen's Roost is at 1916 G St. Games start at 6:30 p.m. and run until 9.
