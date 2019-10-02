It's all treats and no tricks for this October First Friday. There is art to see and games to play downtown.
Bubble Pop Gallery is ready for some thrills with its latest "Ghosts" art show, which features the work of 25 artists from Australia, New Zealand, Illinois, New York, Los Angeles, Bakersfield and beyond.
The reception, highlighting art inspired by ghouls and ghosts ranging from Disneyland's Haunted Mansion dwellers Madame Leota and Hitchhiking Ghosts to Slimer from "Ghostbusters" and Miss Argentina from "Beetlejuice," is also a chance for people to learn more about the gallery's Indiegogo campaign.
Once a month, Bubble Pop pops up at the Fox Theater for one night, then moves its shows to Temblor Brewing Co. for the rest of the month. Because it doesn't have a permanent home, the gallery is missing some needed amenities to help highlight the work. The campaign is seeking funds for lighting, decor and signage. (Learn more at indiegogo.com/projects/help-bubble-pop-gallery-grow#)
"Bubble Pop is great, but we need the community's help to make it even better!" gallery founder Ashleymarie Sey Lively wrote in an email.
Also on tap Friday, Tim Munsey will be doing woodwork in the gallery, working on an original creation to be given away to an Indiegogo supporter. Artist and Independence High School art teacher Caroline McArthur will sell her hand-drawn and painted greeting cards and original art. Sweet treats will be sold by local small business The Homegirls.
More art to explore
Over at the Bakersfield Art Association Art Center, Jim Bates will present “Splash of Color."
The Bakersfield native, who has worked in various mediums, is presenting watercolors reflecting his goal of drawing and painting fairly difficult subjects.
Of his work he said in the BAA newsletter, “I enjoy the challenge of seeing if I can replicate the image as close as possible.”
Bates' reception is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the BAA Art Center, 1607 19th St.
At Dagny's Coffee Co., artist Cheri Sperl will present her show “Animals in the House,” a collection of her animal-themed art.
Sperl got her start in 2012 with pet portraits, first with a painting of her Maine coon, Oliver. Since then she has painted a variety of subjects but finds many connect with her animal art.
The artist reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dagny's, 1600 20th St.
Let the games begin
The Apple Core Project is kicking off a mini series of events at The Hen's Roost starting this Friday with Blanket Bingo Night.
There is a $5 buy-in for the game, with proceeds going to help fight food insecurity in Kern County. Players must be 18 or over to participate.
The downtown vegan eatery will also sell snacks, including $7 Thai fries, $2 tacos or chimichangas, $3 corn dogs, $5 house fries and $4 cinnamon rolls.
Doors open at 6 p.m. at The Hen's Roost is at 1916 G St. Games start at 6:30 p.m. and run until 9.
