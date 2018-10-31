For a show about four women finding commonality and camaraderie in their life adventures, it's not a stretch to find two women sharing directing duties. From the directors to the four actresses, "Savannah Sipping Society," opening Friday at Stars Playhouse, is a female tour de force.
Rebecca Worley, who teamed with Vickie Stricklind on this show, said they split the directing based on their strengths.
Worley wrote in an email, "I lean more towards the technical aspect of things and Vickie is more artistic. We work extremely well together."
Stricklind said she was drawn to the show because, when reading it, she felt like she knew the women being depicted in this play by a trio of playwrights: Jessie Jones, Nicolas Hope and Jamie Wooten.
She wrote, "For me this show is like having a conversation with a new friend; getting to know them, laughing through misadventures, being spontaneous, having a few drinks here and there, and learning how to move forward in life with newfound hope."
Three of the characters — Randa (Julie Gaines), Dot (Leslie Lane) and Marlafaye (Julie Jordan Scott) — meet at a hot-box yoga class. Plans to engage in less-healthy pursuits lead them to Randa's home where Dot brings along Jinx (Sofia Reyes), who previously had an altercation with Randa at a grocery store.
Over an impromptu happy hour, the over-50 foursome discuss their struggles: Randa being fired from a professional position, Marlafaye losing her long-philandering husband to a younger woman, Dot still reeling from the death of her husband and Jinx on a lifelong search for family.
Stricklind said although they come from different backgrounds, the women find a way to connect and enjoy one another's company.
"They are witty, sassy, they speak their minds, and enjoy each other's company. And most importantly, they are there to support each other."
Focused on the four, the show is a good fit for the theater space off Rosedale Highway, Worley said.
"This is a small, intimate show that fits perfectly on the small stage of the Playhouse. The audience will feel as if they are really sharing in the lives of these women."
Along with a fun evening of theater, Stricklind said there's plenty of life lessons to be had from this comedy.
"It is never too late to make new friends. Be spontaneous, enjoy life, and when the road gets bumpy your friends will be their to help you navigate those tricky turns."
