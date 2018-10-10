For those who have a tough time getting their friends or significant other out for a night or music, visual art or theater, Cal State Bakersfield has the answer. Its annual Taste of the Arts, taking place Sunday.
Along with hors d'oeuvres and wine, guests will be able to sample the best of the university's programs with art displays and short musical and theatrical performances.
Mandy Rees, chair of the music and theater departments, said it should be a wonderful afternoon celebrating the arts and the university's talented students.
She wrote in an email, "We want everyone to see what talented students we have, and to be inspired to attend our art, music and theatre events throughout the year!"
Events take place throughout the afternoon (4:30 to 6:30 p.m.) in university's music and visual arts buildings as well as the Dore Theatre, all in easy walking distance. Performances will include jazz, chamber music, monologues, opera scenes, singers and a preview of the upcoming "Dreamers: Aqui y Alla," a play that gives voice to the experiences of those affected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.
There will also be a pottery demonstration and a tour of the visual arts building with displays of student artwork. A new piece of art will be created during the event as six students attach art from 15 art CSUB alumni to a large wall in a continually changing display.
The event will also include a raffle, with tickets for $1 each or 25 for $20. Prizes read like a student's wish list: gift cards to Sequoia Sandwich Co., Rusty's Pizza and Cubbies Chicago Style Pizza; tickets to the Bakersfield Symphony, Gaslight Melodrama and Empty Space, and Bakersfield Community Theatre; and art, jewelry and a basket from Dagny's Coffee Co.
The event is free, thanks to a grant in memory of Dorothy Florence Zaninovich. There is also free parking that afternoon in lots B and C, in front of the Dore Theatre.
