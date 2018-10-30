Talk about a blast from the past: As the Fox Theater kicks off the Wings N' Wheels event with a pre-show party Friday, the adjacent Bubble Pop Gallery revisits those "Nifty 1950s" with its latest art show.
The pop-up gallery, which holds its opening receptions monthly at the theater's east lobby, will feature 33 works from 18 artists all inspired by 1950s pop culture. There are a number of local artists as well as some from around the world including Deike Armbroester (from Germany) and Emily Whittingham (England).
During the reception, three artists will be at work on site, including Len Smith. Known for his design of Toontown in the feature film "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," Smith was also a character designer for the Disney TV series "Talespin," "The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh," "Bonkers" and "The Little Mermaid." He is currently working on children’s book illustrations for Disney Worldwide Publishing and completed illustrations for April Cox's “The Little Labradoodle.”
The other two Bakersfield artists joining Smith are Caroline McArthur, an art instructor known for her watercolor and ink illustrations, and Ally Oh Studios, who specializes in vintage and retro designs with a modern flair.
The Paleta Co. will return, selling iced fruit and plant-based ice cream treats at the gallery.
After Friday's opening, the show will move over to Temblor Brewing Co., where it will be on display from Nov. 5 to 30. The art is also viewable at BubblePopGallery.com, where originals and prints are sold.
Reception 5-9 p.m. Friday, east lobby, Fox Theater, 2007 H St.
Bakersfield Art Association
A longtime traveler, Marsha Black has many photographs of her world travels. Now this businesswoman and grandmother still stokes her passion for photography, letting her photos illustrate her traveler’s tales.
Her work is on display this month at Dagny's, which displays work from Bakersfield Art Association artists in the main coffeehouse and annex. A solo exhibit of her travel photos is on view in the main area.
Black, a graduate of the New York Institute of Photography, has been published in Artistic Instincts and Web of Memories, both published by the International Library of Photography. She wrote a book, "The Accidental Photographer," to help point-and-shoot photographers develop a passion for photography, and she uses it as text for a workshop for beginning photographers. Her work is exhibited regularly at the Bakersfield Art Association Art Center and on her website, visualtravels.com.
Also on display at Dagny's in its annex is the group show “In My Kitchen.” Black has a photo in the show, and other artists featured are Marilyn Cameron, Deborah Cooper, Patte Embrey, Iva Cross Fendrick, Charlotte White and Joyce Umfress.
Marsha Black, opening reception, also featuring group show "In My Kitchen," 6 p.m. Friday, Dagny’s Coffee Co., 1600 20th St.
Opening at the Bakersfield Art Association Art Center, “Call & Response: Rhythm” is not your average group show. Although it features the work of four artists — Norma Eaton, Iva Fendrick, Phyllis Oliver and Todd Thorpe — it was far more involved than a "follow the prompt" endeavor.
The quartet first met and agreed on a theme, which was rhythm. Then they each interpreted the theme in an original photo or painting. From there, they exchanged works and took another's piece as inspiration to create a new work, which were considered the "responses." They all exchanged works until they had four pieces to share.
All of the pieces will be on display in the featured spot at the center along with ongoing display of other BAA members' art.
“Call & Response: Rhythm,” reception 6 p.m. Friday, BAA Art Center, 1607 19th St. 869-2320. bakersfieldartassociation.org.
