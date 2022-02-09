Reception on Friday for Casey Hibbard's music-inspired show

A reception for artist Casey Hibbard's show will be held on Friday at the Bakersfield Art Association Art Center.
Between studying at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in fine arts, and Lorenzo Di Medici in Florence, Italy, she has explored a variety of mediums including drawing, watercolor, acrylic and oil painting, glass blowing, ceramics, bronze foundry casting, sculpture, printing, batik, weaving, jewelry making, mixed media, 2D and 3D art, glass painting, mosaic and much more.
Hibbard also enjoys painting beyond the canvas and has completed many murals in offices and homes. Casey once took a photography class at UCLA. She found a new love with photography, after creating her own camera with a shoe box and watching her artwork magically appear on paper in the dark room, many years before digital photography became so popular.
Beyond the art center, she has shown her work locally at World Records, BottleShock Wine and Brew, Dagny’s Coffee Co. and the old Adobe Krow Archives Building,
Her current show on display was inspired by the magic of her experience seeing saxophonist Mindi Abair in concert in 2019.
She wrote in her artist's statement, "I created most of these pieces within two weeks in 2019 to grace the walls so they could feel a different kind of vibration in the World Records Music Hall."
The reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the art center, 607 19th St.