The show must go on, especially at Christmas. So when a lead actor calls in sick, as one did for the opening weekend of Bakersfield Community Theatre's "A Coney Island Christmas," someone just has to fill in.
Luckily, co-director Tim Fromm was ready to step up.
Vickie Stricklind, who directed the adaptation by Pulitzer Prize winner Donald Margulies with Fromm, said he quickly learned the lines, playing the father of the female protagonist.
She wrote in an email, "Audiences loved him and had no idea he was filling in for another actor."
Fromm said he was thrilled it worked out, writing, "I was true Theater Magic, even the rest of the cast shone on stage and impressed the audience and me!"
The show will be back to its scheduled cast this weekend, telling the story of Shirley Abramowitz, played as a youth by Bailey Decker and Morning Miller as an older woman, who looks back on an especially memorable Christmas. As a girl, Shirley was cast as Jesus in the school’s Christmas pageant, to the dismay of her Jewish immigrant parents (played by Julie Gaines and Roger Mathey). As an adult, she recounts the story to to her granddaughter, Clara (Lucy Rodriguez), revisiting the pageant and about her effort to find her place in a largely Christian community.
"Christmas" also features Travis McElroy, Tena Williamson, Deva Wiloth and Heather McCarthy.
Stricklind said she and Fromm fell in love with the script from the beginning.
"It is different from the normal fare you see everywhere else during the season," she wrote. "It is a delightful and endearing show that the entire family can enjoy together. It just made me feel good."
Fromm added that America is still a melting pot and, by learning more about others' stories, we can better get along.
"This play is as relevant today as it was in the 1930s," he wrote.
The show continues this weekend with additional shows on Dec. 21 and 22.
