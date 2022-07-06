Reading is fun-damental for KDA's Books in Motion

Kern Dance Alliance combines two great pastimes — reading and dancing — for its Books in Motion program, which returns to local libraries on Thursday.
In partnership with the Kern County Library and Kern Literacy Council, the program presents early readers with a dance interpretation of a beloved children's book performed by a local dance group, then allows them to bring that story to life learning story choreography and completing a book-themed craft.
Geared toward children in the early literacy stages (kindergarten to third grade), the goal is to ignite their interest in reading by seeing these stories come to life, with dance helping connect the books to their imaginations, even if their reading skills aren't up to that level.
Since 2017, the program has reached more than 6,000 children and has given away nearly 3,000 free books.
Although BIM programming officially begins this week, KDA offered a celebrity reader event featuring Bakersfield native and New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck, who appeared with fellow dancer and author Kyle Harris on June 22.
The pair read from their new book, "Katarina Ballerina and the Victory Dance," and led young attendees through some choreography.
"It was amazing," Andrea Hansen, KDA president, said of the event. "We had almost 300 people turn out for the event. Tyler and Kyle were just so thrilled. ... This was their first book signing (in person). They were worried no one was going to come but it was standing room only."
The rest of the Books in Motion session won't be quite as large but just as enthusiastic, with 10 local dance groups taking part at 15 library locations.
Dancers this year will come from Bakersfield City Ballet, McLaughlin Dance Collective, Spotlight Dance Academy, Spotlight Academy of the Arts, Aloha Entertainment, DAT Krew Academy, DanceNation, and Heather Benes and the East Kern Ragtag Revels.
"What's really interesting about this crop is that many of the dance artists with us this year have joined us during the digital program," Hansen said, referring to the program's last two years that featured recordings of the readings and choreography.
"This is the first in-person (BIM) event for some. Doing films is fun but there's nothing like being live for performers, interacting with human beings. It's part of the human experience."
One of those groups going live for the first time for the program is DAT Krew Academy, which joined last year.
"We look forward to being able to have fun with the kids we haven't met before," said Brushay Taylor, an assistant and instructor at the academy.
Performers will take inspiration from Stuart Lynch's "Groovicorns in the City," which is about the titular unicorns heading to Moanhattan city to try and cheer up the gray city gloomicorns.
The choreography will help promote the message that there is more to life than your phone.
"Dancing is a good way to have fun instead of using the internet or being on your phone," Taylor said.
Specializing in hip-hop and street dancing, DAT Krew's team will consist of about 15 dancers. ("Maybe more. We'll make it work," Taylor said.)
Taylor said her dancers are looking forward to their three BIM performances (see infobox for details).
"We're just excited to be part of Books in Motion for another year. ... We love what they (Kern Dance Alliance) do and they support what we do."
Instructor Heather Benes is also excited to bring her dancers into the community, admitting she's a "live audience girl." The Mojave-based instructor will have five dancers, ages 12 to 18, under the East Kern Ragtag Revels banner with a performance inspired by Sergei Prokofiev's "Peter and the Wolf."
Benes said, "It's a completely different experience to see them in the room watching and doing that. A whole different type of learning that goes on."
"If we're lucky, the kids will pick up that book and remember that they saw the duck doing the Suzy Q, kicking and flapping, and the bird fluttering its arms and they'll try to do it again. Picking up the book and seeing the illustrations, they'll remember how the characters moved."
Benes said costumes provided by Steve Miller from Palmdale Playhouse will help dancers get into character and set the scene for the performance that will feature no set.
The East Kern Ragtag Revels will have five BIM performances including new locations at the Ridgecrest and Boron library branches.
Noting that the current high cost of gas prohibits some parents from traveling much to entertain their families, Benes said the program is a great boon for local children.
"To make these resources more available, it's tremendous. It's a wonderful program and takes a lot of work to get these together. She (Andrea) has done a tremendous job."