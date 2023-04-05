RAM ready to 'Rock': Gallery to host collaborative performance

Along with hosting interesting and diverse exhibitions, RAM gallery aims to be a hub for creative endeavors.
Currently hosting "The Wilds" exhibition, featuring the work of six artists with ties to Bakersfield, the Old Town Kern art space will present its first performance with "The Rock Cycle," a collaborative endeavor between artist Ali Vaughan and poet Josh Ascherman.
This presentation of poetry and drawings is exactly the sort of artistic experimentation that Rachel McCullah Wainwright and her husband, Henry Wainwright, envision for their gallery.
In speaking before RAM's opening last month, Wainwright said of the gallery, "I want this to be a living, breathing organism, you know, a new facet, part of the fabric of Bakersfield that can give people an opportunity to connect with the artists and connect with other like-minded people."
Connection was key in the formation of "The Rock Cycle," starting with Vaughan's chance meeting with Ascherman in 2017 while she was interning at the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation in New York City.
"Immediately, I connected with his attitude about art and his incredible depth of knowledge," Vaughan wrote in an email. "When he mentioned, in passing, that he was a poet, I went home and looked up his published work online. Immediately upon reading it, I was amazed by his level of talent and sensitivity to language."
The visual artist said she stayed in touch with the poet, feeling he was "the one person I had encountered who I felt most creatively and temperamentally aligned with."
In 2021, Vaughan completed a series of graphite drawings inspired by her upbringing in the Central Valley featuring influences of the existing oil and gas industries. (Some of her work is included in "The Wilds" exhibition.)
Just as she had done in 2020 with "The Bakersfield Suite," she wanted to publish these drawings in a book or zine, but, due to the work's abstract nature, she thought that adding text to play off of them would enhance the presentation.
With "absolute confidence in him creatively," Vaughan reached out to Ascherman, who was game to collaborate.
"I've always thought Ali's work was extraordinary, and could tell from the way she talks about it that we share a certain kind of artistic/aesthetic sensibility," he wrote in an email. "So I was beyond humbled that she'd asked me, and excited to take on the project."
Wanted the connections between the drawings and poems to feel very loose, the pair discussed shared references, inspirations and attitudes about art and writing, Vaughan said.
"Josh's poetic responses were as much a reaction to the visual and thematic qualities of the drawings as they were to the nature of our conversations and growing friendship."
Topics included abstraction, time (geologic time vs. real time), artist's diaries, pop culture, memory, geology and climate change.
The work's title came from the creative process, Ascherman said, which was a cycle of sharing references and discussing each other's work over a period of months.
"I would write something responding to a drawing, then we'd talk about it, and the conversation would inspire more writing," he wrote.
"The Rock Cycle" serves as a rich metaphor that also references the "geological resonance" of Vaughan's drawings.
They see Saturday's performance — a first for the duo — as a "staged bibliography," a call-and-response piece in which Ascherman will read a fragment from his work to which Vaughan will respond with citations from source texts that have been important or relevant to the project.
A visual element will be present as well, allowing attendees to see what the pair were looking at while they worked together.
Ascherman wrote, "Instead of just having me read the writing I've been working on, we wanted to rebuild our landscape of references in real time, and let people wander in it."
There will be some copies of the zine on hand but Vaughan said they plan to seek funding to produce a hardcover bound edition in the future.
Both artists see this endeavor as a window into the nature of creative collaboration and friendship.
"As young, still developing artists, we have had to be creative in the ways that we maintain communication and build community," Vaughan wrote. "We hope to bring others into the richness of our exchange and shed light on the way that artists can inform and support each other."
And Vaughan and Ascherman both expressed gratitude to the Wainwrights for providing a space to share their vision.
Ascherman wrote, "Ali and I have been so well supported throughout this process. We're excited to see what RAM does next."