RAM heads into 'Wilds' for artist talk with Kristopher Raos

Although he now lives in Los Angeles, artist Kristopher Raos is still inspired by his Bakersfield roots.
Some of his pieces in "The Wilds" exhibition — on display at RAM gallery where he will hold an artist talk on Saturday — highlight the word "Cottonwood" in vibrant colors that belie some of the gloom he recalls from his younger years.
Growing up in the Cottonwood neighborhood in the 1990s, Raos struggled at home but found art provided a needed outlet.
"I never knew my real dad and we were a mixed family," Raos, 35, said. "I've always had issues with identity and knowing who I was as a person. I found this refuge in making stuff and drawing, things that weren't really supported in the household. I had to hide my drawings and be very secretive about what I was doing.
"From that environment, I was finding who I was through drawing, making things that were creative."
Unable to continue living in an unstable environment, Raos moved out at 16 and was homeless for a few months, figuring out how to get by without resources and barely finishing high school before landing a job at 17.
After dabbling in graffiti, which he found was "most immediately accessible way of making something," Raos found his way to pursuing life as an artist in later years.
After receiving his associate degree in art history at Bakersfield College, he moved to Los Angeles, working in galleries and presenting his art in solo exhibitions.
Rachel Wainwright, curator and co-owner of RAM, said she has discussed with Raos his transition from street art to studio art and "what remnants of that past life we can see in his work."
"We spoke of his motivators ... the influence of hip-hop, influence of his upbringing and his current home, Los Angeles and where all these converge in the Kristopher Raos landscape."
Raos said he plans to discuss the connection of ’90s hip-hop and rap music to his current work.
"How music has an influence on my work in relation to that environment that I came from, that will be something that comes up that is important to my work. ... Coming from the time and place and the environment that I came from, how I see the world, how that finds its way into my artwork."
Wainwright said she is drawn to the way Raos builds each composition.
"Whether it be a drawing or a painting, even in his sculptural work, he is so strategic in cropping text, cropping the references to pop culture, that they become abstracted but still overt in their existence in each piece.
"Each one that is on display feels like an abstract piece. As you become more aware of his vernacular, you see they are more deeply rooted in the connection to his world."
Even living in Los Angeles, surrounded by art galleries, Raos said he is impressed by the work that Wainwright and her husband, Henry, are doing in Bakersfield to enhance the creative community.
Wainwright is excited to bring Raos in for Saturday's discussion as another way to continue activating the space for creative projects.
"Learning about art, it adds so much to the viewers' experience when the work has so much personal narrative. What is fascinating is his technique. He is so precise in how these works are made. It adds another level of interest for anyone who is able to hear him talk about it."
