For its new exhibitions, RAM gallery will stay true to its local roots, this time focusing on how artists truly connect with their environment.
"I opened with 'The Wilds' and that to me felt really urban, kind of gritty — it was about humans. ... It felt really like it belonged here," curator and owner Rachel McCullah Wainwright said of the debut show in June. "So I wanted to counter that show with something that was a little bit more mysterious, a little bit more ethereal in ways and, and also has some awareness of the landscape. This one is a little bit more poetic in its interpretation of the landscape."
Wainwright, who runs the experimental art space with husband Henry, said the new exhibition "Excavation," which opens Thursday with "California Bloodlines," marks an evolution from its original conception.
She credits viewing returning artist Ali Vaughan's work for the new development.
"I wanted a show that was exploring the cosmos, you know, kind of like a big concept, but really, again, like back to that word ethereal. And then Ali Vaughan really kind of shifted it to a little bit more of a grounded, literally, approach.
"Her work that was shown in "The Wilds" was about exploring and kind of reinvestigating the current Central Valley landscape. Looking back after the pandemic, she did this full exploration of the landscape, and she started working again in metal and using forms that were connected to drilling and her lineage with her father as a geologist, then really thinking about kind of the underbelly, the underworld of Central Valley.
"I used that as a metaphor for putting together this show. With the title 'Excavation,' I was trying to move subconsciously to create some parallels with the oil and agricultural industries here. And really just thinking about what we learn through geological excavations, and then applying that to an artist's practice."
Joining Vaughan in this group exhibition are multidisciplinary artists Charles Arnoldi, Jedediah Caesar and Nancy Evans, and ceramicist Erica Zamora.
In her notes for the show, Wainwright said by mimicking or inventing natural order, each artist "unearths a new system full of mystery and reveals a cosmological understanding conveyed through process and material."
Despite varying mediums — including sculpture, painting, drawing and metalwork — all the work shares a connection in its pursuit to articulate the mysteries of nature.
Also opening Thursday is "California Bloodlines," a solo exhibition by interdisciplinary artist Jesse Sugarmann that incorporates video, sculpture and photography.
Exploring the automotive industry as "a manufacturer of human identity," the collection regards the industry's history as an index of cultural progress and social development.
This presentation features various bodies of work made between 2013 and 2019 that will be displayed alongside the duel-screened video installation "California Bloodlines (Parts 1 and 2)."
The video puts California City in the spotlight. Rising out of the Mojave Desert in the 1960s, the meticulously planned community failed to live up to its vision when the anticipated water from the California Aqueduct never arrived.
As documented in the film, Sugarmann created two-dimensional art pieces by theatrically ignited napalm on acrylic, unveiling obsolete navigational patterns from the city's original planning grid.
The artist draws a connection between the city's ongoing confusion and dislocation and the effects of Alzheimer's disease, which his mother battled.
This exhibition also features large format photographs from Sugarmann's "The Way Forward" series displaying sculptural automotive pileups he created based on Ford Motor Corporation's 2005 restructuring plan.
The exhibitions open Thursday and will remain on display until Oct. 8. Wainwright will announce additional programming during the run of the show as dates are finalized.
