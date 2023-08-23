New exhibitions

What: "Excavation" featuring work by Jedediah Caesar, Nancy Evans, Charles Arnoldi, Ali Vaughan and Erica Zamora; and "California Bloodlines" by Jesse Sugarmann

Opening reception: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday

Where: RAM, 614 Kentucky St.

Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment

More information: galleryram.com or @galleryram on Instagram