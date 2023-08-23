For its new exhibitions, RAM gallery will stay true to its local roots, this time focusing on how artists truly connect with their environment.

"I opened with 'The Wilds' and that to me felt really urban, kind of gritty — it was about humans. ... It felt really like it belonged here," curator and owner Rachel McCullah Wainwright said of the debut show in June. "So I wanted to counter that show with something that was a little bit more mysterious, a little bit more ethereal in ways and, and also has some awareness of the landscape. This one is a little bit more poetic in its interpretation of the landscape."

