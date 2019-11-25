Independence High School's production of "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever," an exciting rendition of a classic Christmas play gone wrong, will leave you laughing in your seats.
The play by Barbara Robinson follows six rowdy siblings and their decision to act in the local church’s annual Christmas pageant. The Herdmans turn a traditional Christmas play into a hilariously chaotic scene, a stark difference from the mundane routine the play usually follows. The rambunctious lot are led by bossy sister Imogene (portrayed by Cynthia Corrales) while pageant director Grace Bradley (portrayed by McKenzie Parker) attempts to get a handle on the bunch. The tale is narrated by her daughter, Beth Bradley (portrayed by Emma Taber).
“My favorite part (of the rehearsals) has been seeing people push their abilities and seeing a lot of people’s experience develop through the play,” Corrales commented.
Fellow actress Parker said her favorite part of acting in this play was “being surrounded by so many beautiful, talented and amazing people.”
"Pageant" director Siegrin Heiss said, “Seeing everyone work together as a team for a show that works well for everybody has been wonderful to direct. I think this is truly an ensemble show that I’ve seen everyone work together for, and I believe the show will be exemplary of that hard work.”
Taber also speaks fondly of working with the cast: “I think we’ve all grown together as a group because the characters are so dynamic and funny, and the way they interact with each other has made us become better friends. The show is a story about how little kids change the perspective about Christmas in the most hilarious way ever and I think we’ve all really felt that spirit.”
This play perfectly captures the spirit of Christmas, and Independence High School invites you to its winter production of "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever," showing Dec. 5, 6 and 7 at 7 p.m. at the school, 8001 Old River Road. Tickets are $10. In addition to the evening performances, there will also be a matinee showing at 2 p.m. Dec 7, so there are plenty of opportunities to catch this family-friendly play just in time for the holidays.
Cianna Chauncey is a theater student at Independence High School.
