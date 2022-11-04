 Skip to main content
Powerful tale of race relations comes to BCT

Along with entertaining, good theater can provoke audiences, putting them in someone else's shoes and challenging their world view.

"American Son," which opens this weekend at Bakersfield Community Theatre, aims to be such a show, putting the spotlight on contemporary social issues where there are no easy answers.

