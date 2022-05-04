Poignant musical 'Dogfight' heads to The Empty Space

Singing Marines, a country headed to war and an unlikely romance? If those intrigue you, then "Dogfight" at The Empty Space may be the show for you.
Director Kristina Saldaña said those elements drew her to the show, which is based on a 1991 coming-of-age film starring River Phoenix as a Marine ready to ship off to Vietnam with his fellow "Bees."
"The first thing that interested me was how intricate the harmonies are for the Marines," she wrote in an email. "They are difficult and beautiful and that seemed like a fun challenge.
"Also, the idea of a musical with a non-traditional ingenue was something that seemed like it was time for as they are few and far between."
In the local production, Markelle Taylor plays Eddie Birdlace, who sets out for a last night of debauchery with best friends Boland (Shawn Rader) and Bernstein (Connor Deming). As part of their revelry, they engage in a "dogfight," competing to bring the ugliest date to a party.
For that quest, Birdlace enlists Rose (Julie Ferrell), a shy and idealistic waitress who thinks he has asked her on a simple date.
Although the contest is cruel, Saldaña said the show doesn't depict the young men as evil but rather "senseless and uneducated," as they are described in the script notes.
An actual tradition among Corps members, these dogfights could be viewed as preparation for war, learning to see people as objects rather than individuals with feelings.
As Birdlace gets to know Rose, he starts to question the Marines' behavior.
Saldaña points out that although "Dogfight" has many of the musical hallmarks, including a budding relationship, great songs and fun dances, including a rollicking opening number that's "so fun and rowdy that you can’t help but smile and enjoy," it isn't your typical musical production.
"This isn’t a love story, the girl doesn’t get the guy, everyone doesn’t live happily ever after, but it’s a story of importance, inspired by actual traditions, with a fictionalized plotline to show a small piece of American history in a unique way."