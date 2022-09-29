 Skip to main content
Platform finds 'Brilliant' way to engage audiences about mental health

Dakota Nash

Dakota Nash will star in the one-man show "Every Brilliant Thing" this weekend at The Empty Space. The performances are a partnership between Platform Theatre Co. and NAMI Kern County for Platform's Elephant in the Room Series.

Platform Theatre Co. is shining a light on mental health with a special performance this weekend.

Playing Saturday and Sunday, "Every Brilliant Thing" is presented in partnership with NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Kern County and at The Empty Space, where it will be performed.

