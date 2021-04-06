Performers sought for next Drive-in Live! at The Empty Space

Based on the positive response to its Drive-In Live! last month, The Empty Space will host another socially distant outdoor performance in May. To fill out its roster, the show's coordinators are seeking performers of all kinds for the show.
The one-night-only theatrical event will present acts on a stage outside the Oak Street theater facing the parking lot where audience members will watch the show from their vehicles. Tuning in with their vehicle's FM radio, attendees can enjoy the performance audio while still safely in their automobiles.
In March, performing acts varied including musical and theatrical pieces. The call for this show is open to all artistic mediums: singers, dancers, musicians, poets, actors and any other performance. Guidelines include a run time of 5 to 10 minutes and a cast of one or performers who are from the same household or pod.
The show is limited to a maximum of 15 acts, and those selected for the show will have the chance to win cash prizes.
For those interested in taking part, email event coordinators Brian Purcell (brian.purcell3244@yahoo.com) and/or Trenton Benet (tbenet16@outlook.com) with the following information: your name and contact information, details about your performance, members of your act, and any other details you think are relevant.
Submissions are due by May 1. The performance will be at 7 p.m. May 15 at the theater, 706 Oak St.