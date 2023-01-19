 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paintings a personal pursuit for Cesar Martinez

Porterville artist Cesar Martinez, who took part in the first artists' reception at Bird Dog Arts last spring, returns with a solo show this week.

For his work, including this new exhibit, titled "what's a watt; to a man," Martinez said he took inspiration from Pablo Picasso.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections