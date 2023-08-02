Much like the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon, local community theaters can balance out the candy-coated with the complex. Along with musicals and well-known fare, these venues can also pop in a few thought-provoking productions.
One such show — "How I Learned to Drive" — will be presented in a limited, four-show run this week at Ovation Theatre.
Brian Purcell, who directed this version of Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning play with Kara McDonald, said he was excited that the 19th Street theater made room in its season for them.
"I just have an interest in telling stories that touch on a human experience," Purcell wrote in an email. "Art that helps us think or reflect on the world we live in, and how we engage in that world attracts me more than art that is for entertainment or escapism."
McDonald, who recently returned to local theater, said she is also interested in tackling more challenging material, noting "my 20-year-old self would not have known what to do with this show, but my 30-year-old self feels much more assured in telling this story."
"Drive" delves into the very complicated relationship between Li'l Bit (Liz B. Williams) and Uncle Peck (Miles Barnum), who is married to her aunt. Other characters in the show are portrayed by a Greek chorus trio (Lee Gholz, Dylan Rogge and Angela Poncetta).
McDonald agrees with playwright Vogel's description of the play as "a story about the gifts we receive from the people who hurt us."
"Although our main character experiences very real harm in her childhood, the real story is in how she grapples with complicated feelings about those experiences, and her ability to move forward even in ambiguity."
Williams describes it as a coming-of-age tale that, due to its nonchronological structure, offered an acting challenge for her as well as an opportunity for the audience.
A major event that colors Li'l Bit and her uncle's relationship doesn't happen until late in the show.
Williams said, "If we started there, we wouldn't have anywhere to go without the audience having that on their minds."
By being able to jump around in time, the audience is able to understand the family's overall dynamic as well as the pair's history.
"You see the healthy parts of the relationship," Williams said. "The fact that he protects her, encourages her to go to college, teaches her to drive, in addition to things that he does that are so not OK."
Vogel deftly portrays her two leads beyond what might be easy labels: victim and abuser.
"Li'l Bit is more than just a victim. She’s a whole person with far more experiences than just that one."
The play presents how complicated identities can be, Williams said.
"The good things about a person do not negate the bad and the bad doesn't negate the good. They can both exist at the same time and I think we tend to forget that."
McDonald agreed, noting that Vogel humanizes Peck, "which complicates our feelings towards him."
She wrote, "Peck contradicts the narrative of the 'boogeyman,' and instead shows that these acts are more often committed by someone close to us who was also likely once a hurt child, which I think is a much harder idea for some to process."
The playwright also makes a bigger point about American culture, which can hypersexualize girls.
"I think it's easy to look at someone like Uncle Peck at an individual level and believe that he alone is the problem." McDonald wrote. "It's more difficult, but I think also more honest, to look at Uncle Peck as the product of a culture that we are all responsible for, but ultimately a culture that we can change."
With so many weighty topics presented on the stage, the directors planned for talkback sessions to follow each of the show's four performances.
Purcell said the goal is to open a discussion "about conversations that people normally shy away from."
He added, "These shows if they’re not to open a dialogue to certain conversations then why are we doing them?"
"It's important to discuss stuff like this," Williams said of offering a "safe space to collectively process and decompress after the show."
The cast and crew are ready to engage with the community and hope the response will encourage more shows like this on the calendar.
"Some go see plays or movies to get away from the hardship of their life," Purcell said. We’re offering an alternative subject matter, dipping our toes in the water a little bit."
"With Ovation, we do a lot of musicals here. In the roots of our community, this venue hasn't always been that. We’re expanding our wheelhouse of storytelling by doing something like this."