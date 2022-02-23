Ovation spins its own fairy tale with ‘Into the Woods’

Fractured fairy tales collide on stage at Ovation Theatre this weekend with "Into the Woods."
When planning the current season at Ovation, Hal Friedman, the theater's artistic director, said they gravitated to shows that would bring people back out to live theater.
"'Into the Woods' is definitely a popular show but its message fits in with the healing that we’re doing coming out of these crazy COVID times," he said. "It's about people who ultimately go through things that they weren’t expecting."
For those few not familiar with the Sondheim musical (or the 2014 film), "Woods" brings together characters each facing a seemingly insurmountable challenge and crossing paths along the way.
"It's gathering all the fairy tales you know, letting them interact in one story," Friedman said. "You learn lessons that you might not see that are in those fairy tales."
Everyone has a wish: A witch (Kelsea Ryan Johnson) wants beauty and power; a baker (Mason Edwards) and his wife (Nancee Steiger) must break a curse to have a child; Cinderella (Sophie Payne) longs to attend the king’s festival; Jack (Aidan Patterson) wants his cow to give him some milk; and Little Red Riding Hood (Bri Deras) wants to safely deliver bread and sweets to her grandmother.
Those lessons Friedman mentioned come in the second act, when (spoiler!) everyone gets what they wished for but what they've done to get there leads to new disasters and unhappiness.
"The first act ends with happily ever after but in act 2, happily ever after isn't what they expect."
As these characters face a literal giant stepping on their town, Friedman sees a connection for current audiences.
"That giant is a one for one for how we feel with COVID. We all feel like we've been stepped on by a giant. There's a lot of correlation that we can all see with these stories."
Since theater can be escapist fare as well as hold that magic mirror up to real life, this show has plenty of lively elements to surprise musical lovers.
"Our show has some really cool moments. We're trying to keep it fresh and surprising. ... There's a lot of cool staging that we've done.”
That includes a huge wolf’s head that will come out to scare Little Red and other tricks that Friedman wants to keep under wraps.
One clear departure is that Jack's cow, Milky White, which in other productions has been everything from a fake cow on wheels to a puppet, is played by an actor.
Ensemble performer Dylan Rogge, who plays the cow, said Friedman advised him to approach the role like the animal sidekicks in Disney films, many of whom may have no lines but clearly convey their emotions through gestures and reactions.
Rogge said, "Hal told me when I was preparing for the role it's like Pascal (the chameleon in 'Tangled'), an animal companion that doesn't necessarily talk.
"I think I got it, but we’ll see."
The actor said he enjoys the scene in which Milky White must eat all the items the Baker and his wife have gathered to break the curse.
"It’s super entertaining, with lots of physical comedy."
Offering a "fresh new way of looking at something," the show should be on your must-see list, Rogge said.
"Come see it!"