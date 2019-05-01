If you're not interested in celebrating Cinco de Mayo eating Mexican food and pounding margaritas, then perhaps you're ready to rock. Ovation Theatre will host "I Love Rock 'N' Roll," an evening of classic rock featuring a mix of musicians and stage performers.
Bass player Ray Sadolsky has added concert organizer to his resume, with this second show for the 19th Street theater. Ovation co-founder Hal Friedman tapped him to arrange "Friends in Low Places," a classic country show last August, based on the response to a follow-up concert inspired by the popular run of "Million Dollar Quartet."
"The country show last year was not only a huge success ... it was also a labor of love for the band and singers," Sadolsky wrote in an email. "I think we knew about 5 minutes after that one was over that we would like to do another one some time in the future."
The musicians and singers were interested in a take on rock 'n' roll, although the show date took longer to pin down.
Sadolsky said the set list runs the gamut from the earliest days on rock up to the present day "from Buddy Holly to the Beatles, Prince and Radiohead."
He wrote, "I let each singer pick the songs they wanted to sing so we have quite the eclectic selection of material."
Performers include Ken Burdick, Foster Campbell, Travis Byler, Dominic Demay, Jennifer Resolme, Sheri Warfield, Kyle Whitaker, Nathan Winn and Christina Varner. Sadalsky, along with musicians Kyle Appleton, Eddie Marquardt and Tony Rinaldi will form the "all-star rock band."
Sadolsky said he's thrilled to bring musicians and actors together on stage again.
"We don't normally have the chance to play together and its the biggest joy of this whole thing for me," he wrote.
Even before they take the stage, Sadolsky is ready to plan the next show.
"There may be a blues night in our future or a Motown night. I'm fortunate that the musicians I am so grateful to work with can play just about anything so the possibilities are unlimited as far as future shows go as long as there is interest."
