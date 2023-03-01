Ovation puts on its 'Sunday' best

Artists are often consumed not only by their own work but that of the masters. In the world of theater that includes Stephen Sondheim, the creative force behind such hits as "Sweeney Todd," "Into the Woods" and "Sunday in the Park With George."
If that last title, a production of which opens Friday at Ovation Theatre, seems less familiar it's no fault of the show. According to Hal Friedman, who helms the local show, it all comes down to what your team can bring to the table.
"For years I've wanted to do 'George,' it's a dream show of mine, as it is for so many others, but I never chose to proceed because I knew it had to be excellent," he wrote in an email. "It wasn't until now I truly felt we could do it in Bakersfield. I'm hopeful with this cast, with this group of directors and designers, that we have achieved the heights that this show deserves."
The director praises his "top-notch cast," which he notes features performers who have led a number of other shows around town.
"You do not always get a cast filled with so much talent. I feel blessed. Because in order to do this show you need a cast that talented."
The musical takes place in two eras: In the first act, Georges Seurat (Shawn Rader) is preoccupied with sketching studies in 1880s Paris for his painting "A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte," much to the dismay of his model and paramour, Dot (Tessa Ogles), In the second, George's great-grandson, George (Rader), an artist himself, is unveiling his reflection on Seurat's painting in the form of a light machine at a gallery in the 1980s.
Staging the show was a challenge, making sure each act was distinct including the opening period piece, which progresses across a series of Sundays over two years.
"For Act One we needed to go with leisure, a feeling of planned wandering, as one may do at a park on a Sunday," he wrote. "It needed to feel natural yet not slow. Plus all these characters had to come to life, feel real, and move in their own special ways. Not to mention, this all comes together as a painting, so we had to have an exhaustive attention to detail. Angles on hands, placement of feet, position of bodies and heads, it was... a labor of love for sure. And I applaud the actors for creating such vivid characters, staging, and having the same attention to detail."
The cast also features Mason Edwards, Kat Kohler, Christina Friedman, Jack Slider and Jacob Chivington as well as modern dancers including Kaya Leyendecker and Kristen McGuire who are part of the "special Ovation flair" added to the production.
"These dancers are not usually in the show but they do stunning work," Friedman wrote. "Choreographer Suze DeArmond has done a fabulous job bringing a new dimension to 'George' and its storytelling. These dances were a challenge and are completely original as no production I've seen of this show has attempted this before."
Costume designer Roger Upton also did a fabulous job bringing the look of the painting to the stage, the director said.
Friedman said he hopes audiences can appreciate the skills of the crew, musicians, designers and performers who have brought this show together.
"This is a living painting, filled with emotional and fun performances, big laughs, powerful tears, and artistry. 'Sunday in the Park with George' is something all its own, I hope people take from it that great art isn't an accident, it's created, and that here in Bakersfield there is great art being created. Whether that be by our fabulous painters and visual artists, or by the burgeoning theatre scene here that is striving to bring the most professional productions possible to Bakersfield.
"Art and culture is everywhere in this town, just go out and find it!"
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.