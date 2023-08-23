Get ready for "plen'y of heart and plen'y of hope" when “Oklahoma!” comes sweeping down the plain to Ovation Theatre.
Director Kelci Lowry said when she saw the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical on the 19th Street theater's potential show list she knew it was meant to be.
"I grew up watching all the classic musicals with my family and listening to the CDs at my grandma’s house," she wrote in an email. "'Oklahoma!' is one of my all-time favorites of the classics."
Celebrating its 80th anniversary, "Oklahoma!" is the famed theatrical duo's first musical that was later adapted into a popular 1955 film starring Shirley Jones and Gloria Grahame.
"I think it’s the memorable music and lovable characters that make this musical so popular," Lowry wrote. "In my opinion, it’s one of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s best."
The show centers on the residents of the Oklahoma territory in 1906. Farm girl Laurey (Lenessa Age) is afraid of her feelings for cowboy Curly (Dominic Demay) and accepts the dance invitation of disturbed farmhand Jud (Adam Fernandez). Meanwhile Ado Annie (Kelsea Ryan Johnson) is torn between her boyfriend, Will (Christian Bradford), and traveling peddler Ali Hakim (Kenneth Whitchard) and her father, Andrew (Ken Burdick), wants the matter settled.
Lowry was excited that the production team is well-versed in the musical.
"In 1999, I was in 'Oklahoma!' at The Melodrama with my sister, Jodi Mitchell, who happens to be our choreographer for this production. Then, in 2007, I played Gertie Cummings in 'Oklahoma!' at Bakersfield Music Theater and Matt Thompson, who is our assistant director/vocal director, played Ali Hakim! Our current costumer, Roger Upton, also costumed the 1999 production that I was in.
"I guess you could say we are all just a bunch of Okies 'who cain’t say no'!"
Although there are many moments that make her smile, the director said she is most moved by the smokehouse scene in which Jud and Curly get into a confrontation over Laurey.
"The actors have great chemistry and they give me chills every time," she wrote.
With memorable songs like "The Surrey with the Fringe on Top," "I Cain't Say No," "The Surrey with the Fringe on Top," "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" and the title track, the show should offer a memorable theater experience.
Lowry wrote, "My hope is that people will leave the show with some of that 'Oklahoma!' spirit! We want the beautiful music to move the audience, their feet to be tapping along to the dances and we hope that the audience leaves with a gentle reminder of how important family, community, and friendship really are."
Join the community for Friday's pre-show opening night festivities with moonpies, libations and music by Joey Boone.
Kat Kohler, who plays Aunt Eller in the show, has also organized "Aunt Eller's Okie Dinner," which will take place Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. before the matinee. With food provided by Smitty’s Smokin' Brisket & BBQ, the event will be a fundraiser for Ovation's efforts to rebuild its stage. Tickets are available at the theater.
