It's a great time for public art in Bakersfield. The latest good news comes from the Arts Council of Kern, which has partnered with Caltrans under a Clean California local grant, for Intersections, a new community mural project.
Jeanette Richardson, executive director of the Arts Council of Kern, said Caltrans reached out last fall about the roadside beautification project in District 6, which includes Kern, Madera, Fresno, Tulare, and Kings counties.
"Just today I signed the last of the paperwork," she said Tuesday. "It was a process working with the state but I’m so excited that Bakersfield gets to be a part of this."
She noted there have already been similar projects including in Fresno, Eureka and Humboldt County using Clean California local grants, which aid underserved, rural and urban communities throughout the state.
Three murals are planned — at Garces Circle, Q Street and Route 204, and California Avenue and Highway 99 — as well as nine electrical boxes along Union Avenue as part of the Clean California Beautification Projects.
Richardson said, "We wanted to do California Avenue; that is the gateway if you get on and off the freeway at 99. Garces Circle is such an iconic area of Bakersfield. ... and at Q Street, what an opportunity to have something beautiful there. I'm excited about all of them."
Caltrans will handle the landscaping and fencing at each site while the Arts Council will be responsible for providing the art.
Although other projects have brought in artists from out of the area, Richardson said she wanted to stick to Kern County for the search.
"One of the things that I requested was to use all local artists. I really believe we have enough muralists in our community for this."
Artists will be organized in three tiers — lead artist, professional artists and apprentices — for each mural.
To help organize the search, the council tapped Jennifer Williams-Cordova, who has been involved in a number of local mural projects, including the "Bloom" mural at the Beale Avenue overpass between Kentucky and Jackson streets.
The artist was excited to come on board.
"It's cool to know we're one of the cities that gets to participate in this," she said. "I think Bakersfield has a wonderful arts and culture scene and I'm actively involved in it. Those around the state don't necessarily look to us for that. This can show people in a very big visual way what we can do."
Interested artists can also visit the site or send their resume and work samples to info@kernarts.org or jenny@kernarts.org (to office manager Jenny Vincent) with the subject line "Intersections."
When a pool of artists have reached the next stage, Richardson, Williams-Cordova and the ACK board will narrow down the list and assign teams.
The first mural is planned for Garces Circle at the Golden State Avenue overpass. Work, including landscaping, lighting and enhanced bicycle and pedestrian facilities, may begin as soon as this fall. Per the grant, all three murals and electrical boxes must be completed by next summer.
For now, ACK is seeking community input. With the search underway for artists, the next step is surveying residents as to what kind of mural they would like to see in these heavily trafficked areas.
"We're taking extra special care hearing from the public on what people would like to have," Richardson said.
The public survey, posted at kernarts.org/intersections, will remain up for the next few weeks. It asks residents what art styles and subjects interest them and provides a comment box if they want to offer more specific input.
