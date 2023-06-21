It's a great time for public art in Bakersfield. The latest good news comes from the Arts Council of Kern, which has partnered with Caltrans under a Clean California local grant, for Intersections, a new community mural project.

Jeanette Richardson, executive director of the Arts Council of Kern, said Caltrans reached out last fall about the roadside beautification project in District 6, which includes Kern, Madera, Fresno, Tulare, and Kings counties.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.