Visions of sugar plums may dance in our heads, but it will be tea sandwiches and sweet treats in the takeout tea sets for the Bakersfield City Ballet's Nutcracker Tea on Dec. 12.
In its third year, the event, like pretty much everything in 2020, has been modified to allow for a safe outing. Also, since the annual Nutcracker performance organized by the Civic Dance Center is not taking place this year, the tea, which was held on site at Mechanics Bank Theater, will be a standalone event.
But for children and their loved ones, the Nutcracker Tea should still be a magical experience.
"We wanted to make it accessible and serve as many people as possible," said Bakersfield City Ballet's artistic director, Erica Ueberroth.
Before guests take their Nutcracker Tea box home to enjoy, they can meet characters from the famous holiday ballet. Ueberroth said BCB company members will be dressed in costume at the event. Those who are comfortable can pose for a photo with them or just snap an image of them in character. There will be a photo backdrop of the Land of Sweets, where Clara travels in the dance, for those wanting to really get into the spirit.
There will also be a Nutcracker Market featuring an assortment of holiday goods including pillowcases, masks made by a company member's mom with festive themes like ballerinas, candy canes and nutcrackers, and drink tumblers from another dancer with Christmas or nutcracker decals.
Guests can also enter to win a 4-foot-tall "Nutcracker"-themed tree.
Then the fun continues at home with the tea box, which comes with two teas, a traditional English breakfast variety and a fruit berry tea, which Ueberroth said should appeal more to children. Each person also gets four sliced tea sandwiches: cucumber and Boursin on white bread; strawberries and cream cheese on white bread; curried egg salad on dark rye; and turkey with sun-dried tomatoes, Muenster cheese and green leaf lettuce on telera bread.
For dessert, each person will receive a lemon bar and a sugar cookie with raspberry filling in the center.
While enjoying the sophistication of an English tea time at home, families can also follow provided links to BCB company members reading from the same "Nutcracker" storybook provided in the box. Links will also take viewers to dance performances online.
The box will also include a "Nutcracker" ornament and activity packet with word search, coloring pages and a small pack of crayons.
For each tea box sold, Bakersfield City Ballet will provide an activity packet for children through three different local organizations: CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Kern County, the Jamison Center and the Alliance Against Family Violence & Sexual Assault.
This year's Nutcracker Tea is supported by a grant from Kern Dance Alliance, a nonprofit advocate for local dance organizations. All proceeds raised through tea box sales and Nutcracker Market go back into the organization to fund costumes, theater rentals, master classes and outreach programs.
Ueberroth said it's important that even though children won't be able to see a "Nutcracker" performance in person this holiday season that they can still feel a bit of its magic.
"Most young children's first experience in seeing a live ballet production is 'The Nutcracker.' It's what inspires most young children to want to dance."
Although Bakersfield City Ballet dancers have not been able to publicly perform in a theater lately, they were able to reach out to the community with Curbside Ballet. For three weekends in November, they performed 17 brief shows outside in neighborhoods and open spaces for those who had reserved the event.
Ueberroth said feedback has been amazing.
"We had an overwhelming response and support. ... With the lack of live performing arts right now, people are really starved for that experience. We tried to connect with as many community members as we possibly could."
Curbside Ballet will take a break over the holidays, returning in February. Ueberroth said there is a board meeting next week that will determine performance dates, which will be posted and available to book on a first-come, first-served basis. Fall performances were $75; details for the 2021 dances will be posted at bakersfieldcityballet.org and on BCB's social media.