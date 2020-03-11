"Trolls Live!" will bring a hair-raising show to Mechanics Bank Theater on July 21 and 22.
Tickets go on sale March 20 and can be purchased at trollslive.com, at the box office or by calling 661-852-7777.
This family-friendly show takes audiences into the colorful world of the Trolls. The journey begins when the Trolls' "Hug Time" is put at risk the only way to save it is by putting on a Troll party. The show features puppetry, special effects and interactive surprises.
Both shows start at 6 p.m. at the theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
