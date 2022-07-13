Ode to musicals takes the stage at Stars Playhouse

Although those involved in creating theater know why they love it, the process may be more of a mystery to the audience.
Secrets (and silliness) will be revealed when "[title of show]" heads to Stars Playhouse this weekend.
Shelbe McClain said that co-director Julie Verrell first introduced her to this ode to musical theater, so it was only a matter of time before the duo would bring it to the stage.
"We love that '[title of show]' gives the audience a peek into what goes on behind the scenes of putting a production together from inception to completion," McClain wrote in an email. "It’s a beautiful ride that reminds us of why we do what we do and our love of creation."
The musical opens with struggling writers Jeff (Salvador Viduarri) and Hunter (Markelle Taylor), who challenge themselves to submit a new work to a musical theater festival — although the deadline is only three weeks away.
Aiding them in their quest are friends Susan (Charlotte Smith) and Heidi (Kit Fox) and musical accompanist Larry (Kelsey Morrow).
Along with a new show, the group aims to change their lives with this creative endeavor, which plays out over 90 minutes.
The directors said along through this wild ride of dancing and singing, the musical reinforces important life lessons.
"We all want our dreams to come true, like how these characters want their show to make it to Broadway, but we also must remember to enjoy the ride," McClain wrote. "We tend to get caught up in life looking at our 'end goals' and we forget to stop and enjoy the little things like creating and being silly with your friends.
"Obviously, we all shoot for a good product, but a good product is nothing if you aren’t enjoying yourself while creating it."
Much like the characters in the show, Verrell had to get creative when they realized that they would have to perform the show with tracks rather than live music. McClain said her co-director spent countless hours finding and editing new tracks and worked with Matthew Prewitt and Rebecca Spickler to create tracks that didn’t already exist.
McClain wrote, "If it wasn’t for Julie, Matthew, and Rebecca, we'd have '[title of show] The Play' instead!"
Amid the laughs, the show also offers insight into the life of an artist, with the foursome pushing through all the trials and tribulations that real-life creatives face.
"The hard work, passion, and pain that comes from putting your entire heart into a piece is what '[title of show]' is all about," McClain wrote. "We hope that people will remember what they’ve seen in this show and will hold a little extra appreciation for the art in their lives."