Matt Borton is a busy man this weekend. Along with wrapping up a role as Thing in "The Addams Family" at Ovation Theatre, he's also performing at Empire Improv for its grand opening and launching the second part of his "Serial Stories" at The Empty Space.
"It has been difficult, but manageable," he wrote of his hectic schedule in an email. "I am now a very tired person."
Written and directed by Borton, "Serial" features multiple narratives including one about a young female monster hunter (Lindsay Pearson) and another about a weary detective (Tray Jordan).
The show also features Eunice Hartsock, Stephanie Borges, Alyssa Rocha, Jacqueline Salazar and Shyann Thompson.
Launched in February, "Serial" ended with the promise of the stories continuing.
"I wanted to put something out there that would bring people back to the theatre, something to look forward to," he wrote. "I wanted to get that feeling you have when the season finale plays and you can’t wait for the following episode for the next season."
It's OK if you missed the spring show, Borton said, since there will be a comic book-style narrative recap to catch the audience up.
Borton is looking forward to see how part two is received after a nice turnout for the inaugural "Stories."
"I had a lot of positive feedback for the first show," he wrote. "I had larger audiences than I was expecting and they laughed, THEY LAUGHED! The jokes bouncing around my head made others laugh."
And Borton isn't resting on his laurels. He's already planning parts three and four for next year as well as collaborating with other local authors "to tell even more stories."
