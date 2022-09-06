Much lies beneath the surface of 'Eden' at BC's Jones Gallery

Art lovers can find a garden of delights fraught with danger in a new show at Bakersfield College.
On Thursday, the college's Wylie and May Louise Jones Gallery will open "Eden," a solo show by Fresno-based artist Audia Yvonne Dixon with paintings that benefit from an in-person show.
"This show is six large scale oil paintings, which fill the space beautifully," Ronnie Wrest, gallery co-director and art history instructor, wrote in an email. "They are the type of work that can be better appreciated in person. A digital image just cannot do justice to the intricate details a viewer will find in a 6-foot-by-12-foot painting."
Depicting pastoral landscape and portraiture, the subjects of "Eden" are young Black girls situated in what initially appear to be serene, dreamlike scenes. Upon closer inspection, each work also conveys an awareness of turbulence, bridging "a surrealistic nostalgia with foreshadowing of experiences that these young Black girls will soon confront in life," according to the show description.
In her artist's statement, Dixon said the pieces balance nostalgic innocence with the harsh realities of our world and provide a place for the subjects to "be praised and protected."
Wrest said that Dixon's work addresses a range of themes, at varying depths, in a highly intelligent way.
"On the conceptual surface and often the foreground of the images, you see elements of childhood innocence and peace," he wrote. "But as you explore the pictures these peaceful Black youths are situated in, hints of unrest and a darkness loom in the landscapes. The images address aspects of race, safety, loss of innocence, and Audia's use of nostalgia subtlety bridges the gaps between these ideas."
Bringing the artist's work to the campus gallery is part of its mission to provide programming that engages students with artworks from outside of Kern County that provoke thought and can inspire new ideas, Wrest said.
"I knew the work would be a great fit for the gallery and inspire BC students who are often just beginning to transition from drawing to painting coursework, but are also learning to find their voice, both in their art and in life. Audia's work is a beautiful combination of technical ability and conceptual expression that are a great example of these ideas."
An artist's lecture with Dixon, which is open to the public, will be held from 2:40 to 3:40 p.m. Thursday in Fine Arts 30 on campus, 1801 Panorama Drive. (Wrest said parking will be available in the P1 lot near the library.)
Following the lecture is a gallery reception from 4 to 7 p.m.
"Eden" will remain on display at the gallery through Oct. 13. Fall gallery hours are 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
