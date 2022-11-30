'Miracle' working at Ovation with holiday classic

While most people enjoy the holiday season, some people love it. That's the case for Jennifer Resolme, director of "Miracle on 34th Street," which opens Thursday at Ovation Theatre.
"I love the holiday season and all that it entails: the music, the decorations, the movies, and the uplifting holiday spirit that creeps into all of our hearts," Resolme wrote in an email.
The director is also a fan of Meredith Willson, who wrote the book and score for this musical as well as for "The Music Man." Also a performer, Resolme played the lead role of Marian in the show about a con man and fell in love with Willson's "quirky and humorous lyrics and infectious melodies."
Before it was a musical, "Miracle" instilled itself as a Christmas classic thanks to the Oscar-winning 1947 film starring a young Natalie Wood as the girl who knows there's more than meets the eye with the Macy's Santa (Edmund Gwenn).
"I think people will want to come because it is a well-known and beloved holiday story, but they will also be pleasantly surprised with the gorgeous music," Resolme wrote. "They also might not know that the classics 'It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas' and 'Pinecones and Hollyberries' are featured in this show."
In Ovation's production, Evangeline Heber plays young Susan, whose mother, Doris (Amelia Gonzalez), has discouraged her from believing in fairy tales. When Doris' neighbor Fred (Christian Bradford) brings Susan to Macy's to meet Kris Kringle (Bob Anderson), the child suspects this Santa is the real deal.
Resolme wrote, "I love the scene in Macy's department store when Kris Kringle is meeting all the children. Bob Anderson nails the role and is absolutely magical as Santa!"
Heber and Bradford also have a heartwarming moment in the show with the number "My Wish."
"In this song, Fred tries to cheer up Susan about the fact that she has never had a birthday party. He sings this gorgeous ballad to her, which turns into a duet, and ends with one of the most touching moments in the show."
With families seeking out holiday entertainment that everyone can enjoy, Resolme said this show is perfect for making memories with loved ones.
She wrote, "This show has something for everyone in the family: a heartwarming and wholesome story, exciting musical numbers, and a multi-talented, charismatic cast with whom I believe the audiences will fall in love."
This musical espouses the idea of believing in something bigger than yourself and the joy that can be found if you open your heart.
Resolme wrote, "There are several lines in the show where Kris Kringle explains that 'Everyone should love everyone … even the Yankees.' I know that sentiment can seem a bit trite and unrealistic, but if people walk away from this production with a lighter heart and a more charitable and compassionate outlook, then we have done our job!"
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.