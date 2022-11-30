 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Miracle' working at Ovation with holiday classic

While most people enjoy the holiday season, some people love it. That's the case for Jennifer Resolme, director of "Miracle on 34th Street," which opens Thursday at Ovation Theatre.

"I love the holiday season and all that it entails: the music, the decorations, the movies, and the uplifting holiday spirit that creeps into all of our hearts," Resolme wrote in an email.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget