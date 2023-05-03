Mira Monte, East High students to display work at BAA Art Center

Along with a solo show by Cathy Hocking, the Bakersfield Art Association Art Center is hosting a group show of student artwork.
As part of an ongoing partnership with the Kern High School District, the art center hosts a monthly show featuring student art, coordinated by Lisa Mayo, Highland High School teacher and visual and performing arts department chair.
For May's show, students from Guadalupe Renteria's class at Mira Monte High School and Rabae Lidgett's class at East Bakersfield High are displaying their work.
East High students, including Alexander Collins, Leslie Aquino, Jose Lamas, Andrea Quintero, Yohanna Guzman Vargas and Sarah Sanders, are sharing self-portraits.
From Mira Monte, students Daniela Tosas Cabrero, Ian Cardona Perez, Thieffany Gonzalez Albarron, Samantha Saavedra, Adilene Hidalgo and Rosa Tzul will display works in a variety of mediums.
The opening reception will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the art center, 1607 19th St.
