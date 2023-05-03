 Skip to main content
Mira Monte, East High students to display work at BAA Art Center

Along with a solo show by Cathy Hocking, the Bakersfield Art Association Art Center is hosting a group show of student artwork.

As part of an ongoing partnership with the Kern High School District, the art center hosts a monthly show featuring student art, coordinated by Lisa Mayo, Highland High School teacher and visual and performing arts department chair.

