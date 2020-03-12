It may seem like tough going these days. Anxiety is high and people are deep in their thoughts. What better time than now to take in a show that gets you considering your life?
Opening at Stars Playhouse, "Middletown" is not your average show, such that you can't get a simple synopsis.
"If one is looking for a typical plot-based story, it's nowhere to be found here," director John Spitzer wrote in an email. "'Middletown' is more of a meditation, a meditation on life."
At its core, it explores life in a small American town with goings-on both mundane and profound. A friendship develops between longtime resident John Dodge (Karl Wade) and new arrival Mary Swanson (Jennifer Maddern); demanding visitors (Angela Poncetta and Josh Evans) tax a tour guide (Blanka Trujillo); a cop (Darriel Herron) has an altercation with a mechanic (Xavier Elizondo).
Spitzer said, "It deals with life, from birth to death and everything in between. The play takes the audience and characters on quite a journey; indescribable, really."
The show runs through March 28.
