The passion and power of Mexican women through time is the focus of a new exhibit on display at the Arts Council of Kern's Access Center Gallery.
Artist Cuca Montoya took a deep dive into Mexican history for her photography show "Recuperating La Muxer: Mothers, Madonnas, Y Diosas de Mexico."
Montoya said her current work is a product of "her independent study and her passion for recuperating and reinstating the history of Mexican women in a visual format."
Some pieces are imitations of pre-Columbian imagery and others are conceptual rehabilitations of key figures in Mexican and Mexican-American culture. The work was influenced by Gloria Anzaldua's semi-autobiographical "Borderlands/La Frontera: The New Mestiza" and scholar Cecelia F. Klein's groundbreaking research.
The opening reception is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the gallery, 1330 Truxtun Ave.
Guitarist Mike Ransom will perform at the reception. Along with playing with his band, Adema, Ransom will teach at the Arts In Corrections program in Kern County this fall.
