The rhythm is going to get you when Stomp returns to Mechanics Bank Theater on Feb. 27.
Created as a street performance by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, the "international percussion sensation" has entertained audiences in more than 50 countries over 25 years.
The performers "make a rhythm out of anything we can get our hands on that makes a sound," Cresswell said in a news release.
It has won an Olivier Award for best choreography (London's Tony Award), a New York Obie Award, a Drama Desk Award for unique theater experience, and a special citation from Best Plays.
The show remains fresh by incorporating new material into its percussive performance employing supermarket carts, plumbing fixtures, paint cans, kitchen sinks and more.
Along with this North American tour, Stomp also has a European tour, a permanent London company and ongoing sell-out production at New York's Orpheum Theatre.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the show is at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Tickets, ranging from $25 to $65, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at AXS.com.