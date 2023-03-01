March on this First Friday

Although the forecast is clear on Friday, expect to be inundated with art in downtown Bakersfield.
Hit the streets to take in the monthly ArtWalk. Put on by the Arts Council of Kern along 19th and Eye streets, it will run from 5 to 9 p.m.
Vendors, including painters, woodworkers, jewelry makers and more continue to join the event, which successfully relaunched in December.
Local artists and artisans interested in taking part can contact the council at info@kernarts.org or call 661-324-9000.
Edwina Davis knew animals would be her art subjects ever since her third-grade teacher displayed her crayon drawing of a sled dog in the classroom.
The fruits of her labor are on display at Dagny's Coffee Co. for her show "Fur and Feathered Friends of Our Planet"
Davis drew and painted through her teen years, entering local art shows and sidewalk festivals. Befriending local wildlife artist Barbara Fiser, Davis benefited from her instruction, according to the Bakersfield Art Association newsletter.
Her work was also aided by the influence of BC professor Clayton Rippey, who encouraged her to expand her use of color and to better understand the importance of the anatomy hidden under all that fur and feathers.
After graduating from Cal State Bakersfield with a BA in fine art, Davis served in the Marine Corps for 12 years. During her five years stationed at Camp Pendleton, she found some free time for drawing and painting. Becoming a member of the newly opened San Diego Wild Animal Park in Escondido, she studied the animals and birds in natural settings and completed plein air paintings in the park.
After completing her military service in 1982, Davis returned to Bakersfield. Three years later, she was hired as media services coordinator for the Kern County and Bakersfield Fire Departments, an "opportunity" that became a 25-year adventure with the county.
Davis continued to make time to return to her passion of studying animals, depicting them using different media and techniques.
"We all need to support the preservation of all the wildlands and wildlife of this planet," she wrote in her artist's statement. "Doing so will preserve our lives as well."
Along with creating art, Davis is also the webmaster for the BAA, through which promotes art programs and helps artists to sell their work.
"Fur and Feathered Friends of Our Planet" is on display at Dagny's, 1600 20th St.
Small works make a big impact at the Bakersfield Art Association Art Center, which is displaying the group show "Miniatures."
Recognizing that many famous artists painted miniatures, the art center managers decided it would be a great opportunity for members to show their skills in miniature.
Artists were tasked with creating a work measuring under 8 by 8 inches. Works include oil paintings, collage watercolor ink and photographs.
The art center hopes to display 20 to 30 miniature paintings for this show. Participating artists include Norma Eaton, R. M. Aylors, Jim Bates, Mark Engelien, Stacy Wingate and Chrissy Rogers.
Refreshments will be served. There will also be a virtual show on the Bakersfield Art Association website, Facebook and Instagram pages.
Celebrate Women's History Month at the Bakersfield Museum of Art, which is currently displaying a number of exhibitions highlighting the work of talented women.
The biggest exhibition on display is "Rotem Reshef: Vista," a large-scale installation of scrolls and stretched canvases painted using imprints of native flowers, trees and shrubs.
This immersive presentation is meant to evoke the view from the Panorama Bluffs, with the Kern River Preserve on one side and the Kern County Oil Field on the other.
Working in textiles, oil paints, cast bronze, porcelain and other materials, nine Los Angeles-based female artists created the unique collection "Of Rope and Chain Her Bones Are Made."
Also on display are "Dynamic, Surreal, Vibrant: Marion Osborn Cunningham," featuring the work of the museum's namesake, and "Color and Abstraction: Select Works From BMoA's Permanent Collection."
Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the museum (1930 R St.) offers free admission for First Friday.
(The museum will also offer free admission on Saturday as part of the Museums on Us program with Bank of America. The first Saturday of the month, Bank of America, Merrill, and Bank of America Private Bank credit or debit cardholders can enjoy free admission to BMoA or California Living Museum by showing their card and ID.)
Moderngigi Gallery (900 18th St.) will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. with work for sale from local artists and vendors.
Along with gallery owner Johnny Ramos, other artists include Ensley Davis, Tule Supply Co., Jeremy White, Ashley Peony, Alex Castañeda and Jorge Guillen.