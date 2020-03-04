Spring doesn't officially start until later this month but you wouldn't know it by the warm weather we've been enjoying. With temperatures expected in the low 80s on Friday, it's a great time to take a walk and enjoy the art.
While heading down to 19th and Eye streets to check out the vendors at the Art Walk, also consider stopping in at these gallery spaces for new shows.
'Rise: A Female Artist Showcase'
Just in time for Women's History Month, Bubble Pop Gallery will host "Rise: An All Female Artist Showcase" at its pop-up location in the east lobby of The Fox Theater.
The show will feature 43 works from 22 artists in a variety of mediums, including oil, acrylic, watercolor, pencil, gold foil, mixed, paper cut and photography.
Gallery curator and artist Ashleymarie Sey Lively said she was excited by all the participating artists, half of whom are local.
Caroline McArthur, an art teacher at Independence High School, enjoys experimenting on a variety of styles and techniques, Lively said. The artist will have a portrait of Amelia Earhart on display.
Lively also discussed the work of Erica Rivera, a Latina artist who is new to Bakersfield, having moved from Pennsylvania.
"She is a painter, tattooer and collaborates with other creatives on many projects," Lively wrote in an email. "She created a self-portrait representation of the 'Hear No' in 'See No, Speak No, Hear No' made popular by pop culture, and a staple of my upbringing. This piece is one of a three-piece portrait series based around the infamous quote."
Other pieces that will be on display include "Bòs nan travay dam" by local artist Andrea Marquez, who based the portrait on a little girl named Joy whom she met while in Haiti; "Prophet of Rebirth" by Gabrielle Callan, an illustrator and concept artist from New York; "All Hail the Queens" by Jessica Halley, a San Diego-based artist known for her paper cut and character designs; and "Release to the Light 1" by Christine Olmstead, a mixed media synesthesia artist from Northern Virginia whom Lively found by listening to local photographer Makenzie Hollar's "Adoration Podcast."
In addition to the show, McArthur and fellow artist Critterosity (aka Eva Luna) will work on art pieces on site.
And in support of young women, Girl Scout cookies will be available for purchase.
The reception will be from 5 to 9 p.m. in the pop-up at the Fox, 2007 H St. After opening night, the show will move to Temblor Brewing Co. (3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200) where it will remain up for the month.
Atomic Kitten Salon
Normally known for making wearable art that is hair design, Atomic Kitten Salon will host a show highlighting the work of photographer Eric James Swearingen. Over the last 15 years, Swearingen has captured projects from the salon's stylists including hair, makeup, fashion and other glamorous events.
His photos will be displayed on 70-inch, high-definition digital monitors in the salon at 1920 Eye St. The free reception is from 5 to 10 p.m. and some hors d'oeuvres and refreshments will be served.
Youth Art Month
March also celebrates Youth Art Month with a local exhibit of students works on display at the Bakersfield Art Association Art Center.
This is the second year the BAA has hosted the show, which for years had been held at the now-closed Younger Gallery.
Sponsored by California Art Education Association, YAM recognizes the accomplishments of art education in schools K–12. It began in 1961 when the Art & Creative Materials Institute created Children’s Art Month as a way to show children the value of participating in visual art education.
The local show will feature work from area junior high and high school students, some of whom will be on hand for the reception.
The reception runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the art center, 1607 19th St. The work will remain up through March 22.
'Glimpse of Nature'
Over at Dagny's Coffee Co., the BAA will also host another show, "A Glimpse of Nature Through the Seasons," featuring the work of John Oxford.
Born in Taft, Oxford was intrigued by art from a young age, according to the BAA newsletter. He pursued sports whole also sketching, then went onto a career teaching history, including 26 years at Thompson Junior High.
Oxford's wife encouraged him to continue working on his art, eventually getting him into pastels, which he found to be his favorite medium. His art primarily focuses on nature and landscapes.
The reception will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at the coffeehouse, 1600 20th St.
Welcome to the discussion.
