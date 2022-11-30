Many 'Gifts' to give at Stars Playhouse

Great things often start as something small. In the case of "The Gifts of the Magi," opening this weekend at Stars Playhouse, it was a meeting of minds over an entirely different show.
When director Bethany Lahammer cast David Allen Alvarez as the lead in the 2018 Stars production of "Pippin," she knew he would also be perfect for another beloved show of hers based on the stories of O. Henry.
Alvarez said he and Lahammer have discussed "Magi" for years.
The characters "Willy and Pippin demand similar actors and skill, so Bethany made the connection to me," he wrote in an email. "We've talked and joked about it over the years until there was finally an opportunity for it to happen pre-COVID. As we all know, that put a damper on the opportunity; however, we’re now able to do it at the first real opportunity to do so and with such a stellar group of artists."
Willy is the newsboy narrator of the musical that follows Jim and Della (Dillon Nunamaker and Julie Verrell), a young couple rich in love rather than prospects. Exchanging their most precious possessions in order to buy the other a present, they come to understand what is most important about the season.
Lahammer wrote in an email, "There’s nothing better at the holidays than remembering why giving is our tradition, and laughing our way to a few meaningful tears, all the time enjoying the ease of actors enjoying telling us a story that is both fun and matters."
Along with the story of the lovers, the musical also takes a look at smaller stories of other city folk including Soapy Smith (Adrian Francis), a jovial homeless man who wants to find a warm place to stay for the winter. An assortment of other characters are played by April Tolle and Dylan Rogge.
"The two actors that play Him and Her have fantastic roles where they play several different characters, different accents, dispositions — everything from a wealthy society couple to waiters to flirty office worker or landlord — all the ways the city comes to life is on their shoulders," Lahammer wrote. "It’s fun to see how they represent each facet of the new life Jim and Della are learning to live away from their Midwestern childhood homes."
Alvarez said he enjoys getting to interact with the myriad characters played by the pair as well as the audience.
"The character is a warm, jovial, magical, and semi-omnipotent newspaper boy crafting and creating the story on stage," he wrote. "He breaks the fourth wall, sits in the audience, directly interacts with them, and sings about it. He wants to share a lesson with the audience through, as he describes the show, a parable."
Lahammer said the show will offer audiences a chance to reflect on holiday fun that can inspire them to "reframe what we have to offer those that love us this holiday."
Although the holiday season can mean many different things to people, "Magi" is about the humanity we all share.
The show we have really focuses on people, what we do for our loved ones, and the sacrifices many of us make in hopes of making our loved ones feel loved," Alvarez wrote. "The audience this holiday season may relate more than many given the current economic struggles many are facing. It shifts the focus away from the material and reminds people that connection is far more important."
