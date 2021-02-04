In a world with a lot of uncertainty and stress, it's a respite to find something a bit whimsical. Such is the case with Bubble Pop Gallery's current Le Fae Virtual Art Show, which runs through the month.
Gallery curator Ashleymarie Sey Lively said the show was born out of "wishes and magic." After putting monthly groups on hold last spring during the shutdown, she started brainstorming how to curate an online show and make it interesting.
"We all could use some more magic and hope," she wrote in an email. "I came up with a fairy-themed show, for my love for fantasy and imagination. This curated collection of original enchanted art would be featured in a new virtual way with artist interviews, live art sessions, and themed original art and prints available for purchase for customers."
Each day a new artist is featured on the gallery's Instagram page (@bubblepopgallery) and on bubblepopgallery.com.
"Some days we have planned live art sessions and Q&As where patrons can watch art made right before their very eyes from the comfort of their own home." Lively wrote. "At our in-person art openings, we always would have artists making work on the spot as well. Instagram live allows us to keep that tradition alive and well."
So far four artists have been featured: painter Julianna Rose, contemporary pop-surrealist Victoria Virginia, Colombian-born artist/illustrator Carolina Lebar and San Jose artist Sonia Orbán-Price, aka SKOP.
Twenty-six creators, including four local ones — Lively, Guilli Munster, Craig Fraser and Karrie Rhodes — will be highlighted in the show this month.
Lively also collaborated with Eva Lacey of Isle of Magic Marketplace, a magical online vendor event, for the show. After participating in the marketplace with her own work, Lively approached Lacey about the team-up.
"I love what Eva does with her event, featuring new vendors with magical shop items. We felt both events worked well side by side together. Joining forces to share our events together embraces our community over competition stance and belief artists and creatives are better together."
The show marks the gallery's third anniversary and in honor of that, Lively said all sales of work created for the show goes straight to the artists.
Lively said she hopes viewers and participants embrace the positivity in the work.
"I want people to take away hope and magic, that it is always possible to find even in the dark. I want patrons and artists to see that we can collaborate and make beautiful things; that we can be different and similar at the same time. The vast uniqueness of the worlds created in their work, and all from the same fairy theme, is endless and wonderful."