Magic cool as Ice for latest 'Celebrities of Magic' show

Master entertainer and magician Kenrick "Ice" McDonald returns to perform in Bakersfield on Monday as part of the "Celebrities of Magic" series.
McDonald last performed here in 2018 as part of the same series curated by local magician Ron Saylor and held at the Gaslight Melodrama.
Known for his grand illusions, the international award-winning magician has made doves disappear through impossibly small objects and conjures a mighty macaw.
He has performed for "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," as well as on the stages of Monday Night Magic in New York, The James Crown Theatre in Canada, The Orpheum Theatre in New Orleans, and has been a featured act in Jamaica, The Bahamas, London, Wales and throughout the United Kingdom.
The show is at 7:30 p.m. at the Gaslight, 12748 Jomani Drive. Tickets are $25. Call 587-3377 to reserve a spot.